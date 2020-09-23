Chris Hogan Hoping to Make the New York Jets a Long-Term Home

In an NFL career that includes six other stops, Chris Hogan wants to stay with the New York Jets. The 31-year old wide receiver is happy to be in the area where he grew up.

“It’s been a bumpy road,” Hogan said as part of a virtual media day with over 1,000 high school students who play in the North Jersey Super Football Conference .

“Went to San Francisco. Got cut from a team. I had never been cut by anything. That was a very interesting experience for me. From there, I went to Miami, and then found my home in Buffalo for a while, then I was in New England, and Carolina, and now New York. It was a wild ride. So many great experiences to play football in that I’m very fortunate.”

High schools participating included some of the best in the nation: Bergen Catholic, Don Bosco Prep, and St. Peter’s Prep. They took part in a media training and Q & A session. This was the fifth media day, but the first one to take place completely online.

Hogan is from New Jersey and played high school football at Ramapo. He stayed in New Jersey for college football at Monmouth University before heading to the NFL as an undrafted free agent.

The former Jersey high school star spoke virtually and took questions from various high school athletes and coaches about a variety of subjects. Topics included being a teammate, how to handle being injured, dealing with the media, and how to use social media. He also spoke extensively about how the NFL has been dealing with COVID-19 and the protocols they have in place.

“I had so many great experiences and learned so many things from so many different coaches that I’ve been around that I know shaped me to be the athlete and the person that I am today,” Hogan said.

One student asked Hogan for his greatest high school football memory. The Jets’ wideout mentioned that his “coming-out party” at Ramapo High School was in the championship game his sophomore year that was played at MetLife Stadium.

“I still keep in touch with all my guys that I played with,” Hogan said. “They’re more than excited than I am that I’m playing for the Jets in my hometown.”

After Hogan spoke, a detailed presentation about how to handle the media and social media was conducted by Jets Vice President, Communications Jared Winley. He explained how the media can be the ones who ask the questions but they are also a conduit to fans, teammates, and coaches.

The NJSFC is composed of 112 high schools including Hogan’s alma mater Ramapo and is the largest football conference in the country.