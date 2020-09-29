Chris Simms Critical of the New York Jets: 'The Worst Built Football Team in the NFL'

Chris Simms has been critical of the New York Jets in the past but the former NFL quarterback is beginning to question the direction of the team’s rebuild.

And in particular, Simms has questions about the team under head coach Adam Gase. The Jets are 0-3 after a 36-7 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

Talking on NBC Sports’ Pro Football Talk with co-host Mike Florio, a fired up Simms thinks the whole of the Jets roster is subpar and not ready to compete.

“They weren’t competitive in Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills either. They’re the worst team in football and yea, I’m a little bit of a defender of Adam Gase…,” Simms said on Monday’s show.

“The team that was handed over to him and Joe Douglas is crap. I don’t know any other way to say it. Crap. The worst built football team in the NFL. The worst, I don’t think it’s even close really.”

Simms thinks that Douglas, who just completed his first full offseason as general manager, will be with the team long-term if for no other reason that he signed a six-year contract with the team last summer.

“But then Adam Gase? Yea, I worry about him. I understand it, it doesn’t look good. When you’re supposed to be an offensive mind and there’s no offensive excitement to kind of tease the fans with or anything like that, that’s when you’re going to hear it,” Simms said.

“And then it is yea, OK, you have a top five quarterback who doesn’t seem to be delivering. It’s not on Sam Darnold anybody out there who is a Jets fan, he’s not the problem. “

Simms was also critical of the playmakers on offense. In Week 3, the Jets were missing their top three wide receivers due to injury. All three wide receivers are likely out Thursday night against the Denver Broncos as well.

With the injuries, Chris Hogan has been a major receiving target the past two weeks. Signed as a free agent during training camp, the emergence of Hogan caused Simms to comment that “At this point in his career, he should not be the No. 1 target for any offense.”

“[In Week 3] Braxton Berrios he is the go-to guy. What do they expect? Running backs are old, there’s nothing special there. Offensive line is getting better, it’s young, it’s a work in progress,” Simms said.

“Defense, there is not one household name on the whole defense, nobody that you can look at. So Gase, he’s not exciting, he needs to do more, he’s in trouble. But I don’t know what is expected to be done with the players they have on the field right now.”