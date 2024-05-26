New York Jets' Defense Falls into Category with Super Bowl Championship Teams
It doesn't rise to the level of Broadway Joe's legendary guarantee, but the New York Jets' defense seems like a sure thing in 2024.
After back-to-back Top 4 NFL finishes under head coach Robert Saleh, and defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich, the Jets' defense appears primed to continue its elite performance. Highlighted by All-Pro players at each level, New York returns all the key pieces from the unit that ranked third overall (292.3) in total defense last season.
Evaluating all 32 teams' defensive units, CBS Sports projected which ones are "most likely" to finish in the Top 10 this upcoming season. Author Jared Dubin placed every team into one of five classifications — most unlikely, somewhat unlikely, possibly, somewhat likely, most likely.
The Jets landed in the "most likely" category along with four others, including both Super Bowl LVIII participants — Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns, Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers.
From CBS Ranking 2024 NFL Defenses:
"Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed might be the league's best corner duo. Quinnen Williamsand Haason Reddick are going to wreck offensive lines. The safety room has depth again. C.J. Mosley and Quincy Williams have the second level on patrol. Robert Saleh and Jeff Ulbrich have consistently gotten good results on defense. The Jets are going to be really good on this end, again." —Jared Dubin
Gardner, arguably the league's CB1, has earned two All-Pro First Team selections in two seasons since being drafted. The linebacking corps features Mosley, the decorated grizzled veteran, and Williams, who emerged as an All-Pro in 2023. Up front, tackle Quinnen Williams and edge Jermaine Johnson are coming off Pro Bowl appearances.
"It's an exciting group to be a part of. It's an honor to coach these guys, because as good as they've been," said Ulbrich last week during OTAs in Florham Park. "Like no one is happy with the results as of yet. Yeah, statistically, we've ended in the top five, but ultimately winning is how we created a legacy in this League. So, until that happens, and we win, substantial wins and we hold that trophy together, we're not going to be done."