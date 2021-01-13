Report: Jets Hope to Hire Robert Saleh as Next Head Coach on Wednesday

Robert Saleh became the first finalist for the Jets' head coaching vacancy on Tuesday night when he was flown across the country for a second interview. One day later, the Jets are looking to seal the deal with the highly sought-after candidate.

Following Tuesday night's in-person interview, the first the Jets have conducted with any candidate thus far, the 49ers defensive coordinator returned on Wednesday morning for more discussions. This time, team CEO Christopher Johnson will be present in addition to general manager Joe Douglas, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

While it's a good sign that meetings between the two parties extended into the following morning, it also shows that New York isn't messing around with this candidate. According to Bleacher Report's Connor Rogers, the Jets "want to get this done" by hiring Saleh on Wednesday.

Considering other teams with head coaching vacancies have shown interest in Saleh and hope to bring him in for their own set of interviews, it may behoove the Jets to reach an agreement with the defensive coordinator before he can depart and begin negotiating with other organizations.

Saleh, 41, has served as San Francisco's defensive coordinator for the past four years, transforming the 49ers into one of the best teams in the NFL on that side of the ball. He's accumulated 16 years of coaching experience at this level, proving he's ready for the first head coaching gig of his career.

New York completed interviews with eight other candidates in addition to Saleh during their first round. If the Jets and Saleh are unable to come to an agreement and he proceeds to meet with other teams, New York will surely bring some of those other candidates in for a second conversation. As of Wednesday morning, however, no other interviews have been scheduled, according to multiple reports.



MORE: Should the Jets Consider Doug Pederson For New York's Head Coaching Vacancy?

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), on Facebook (also @MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.