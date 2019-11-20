Le'Veon Bell Says He's Done With Random Drug Testing

Le’Veon Bell is having no more of it. The New York Jets running back posted on social media on Wednesday that he is done with random NFL drug testing.

Bell said as part of his series of tweets that the tests have specifically been for Human Growth Hormone (HGH).

In recent years, Bell has had issues stemming from the league’s policy on banned substances. He was even once suspended for the first three games of 2016 for missing a drug test.

Now Bell appears to have reached his breaking point. Keep in mind that during training camp, the league picked him for drug testing from practice on back-to-back days.

Late on Wednesday morning, Bell posted his message and then had several follow-up interactions on the topic.

“I done had 5 “random” HGH blood test in 10 weeks...,” Bell tweeted [sic] in his first social media post on the topic.

“@NFL I’m not doing another after today, whatever y’all lookin for it obviously ain’t there & I’m not about to keep allowing y’all to stick me with those dirty ass needles..find the players who really do that HGH BS & get off me..”

It is unclear if Bell was subjected to another random drug test from the league on Wednesday.