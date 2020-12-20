HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayJets Country+
Search

Jets vs. Rams Live Score Updates

Author:
Updated:
Original:

Fresh off a 37-point loss to the Seattle Seahawks last Sunday, the Jets travel back to the West Coast to face another NFC West contender. 

Will this finally be the week the winless Jets are able to get into the win column in 2020? 

New York's lowly offense will have its hands full against the Los Angeles Rams, a team that boasts one of the most dominant defenses in the entire NFL. The Rams allow a league-best 285.8 yards per game, a group that has Aaron Donald (who leads the league with 12.5 sacks entering play on Sunday).

Follow along right here at Jets Country for live score updates and analysis as this contest gets underway at SoFi Stadium.

To get you set for kickoff, here's some related reading with more on Los Angeles' defense as well as New York's game plan.

More from Jets Country to get you ready for Jets-Rams:

Score Updates

First Quarter

Jets 7, Rams 0

6:32: Capping off an impressive first drive for New York, going 4-for-4 on third down conversions, Sam Darnold finds running back Ty Johnson in the flat for an 18-yard touchdown pass. The Jets have now scored on their opening drive in eight consecutive games... That's the longest active streak in the NFL.

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), on Facebook (also @MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark JetsCountry and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Jets QB Sam Darnold jogging before game
News

Jets vs. Rams Live Score Updates

Jets QB Sam Darnold warming up
News

Why Sam Darnold Has Had Jets-Rams Circled On His Schedule All Year Long

Rams DT Aaron Donald with QB Jared Goff
News

Jets-Rams Predictions: Can the NFL's Worst Offense Stun the League's Best Defense?

Rams CB Jalen Ramsey on defense
News

Adam Gase, Jets Commend Rams' 'True Shutdown Corner' Jalen Ramsey

Jets WR Jamison Crowder catches TD vs. Raiders
News

Jets' Final Injury Report For Week 15: Will Jamison Crowder Play vs. Rams?

Rams DT Aaron Donald looking on before game
News

Rams' Star Aaron Donald Praises Sam Darnold, Isn't Taking Winless Jets Lightly

Jets QB Sam Darnold scrambles vs. Raiders
News

NFL Insider Says Jets Could Get First-Round Pick in Trade For Sam Darnold

Rams DT Aaron Donald before game
News

How Jets Are Bracing For 'Game-Wrecker' Aaron Donald

Jets RB La'Mical Perine on the sideline
News

Will Jets' Rookie RB La'Mical Perine Be Ready to Return From Injury on Sunday vs. Rams?