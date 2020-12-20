Jets vs. Rams Live Score Updates

Fresh off a 37-point loss to the Seattle Seahawks last Sunday, the Jets travel back to the West Coast to face another NFC West contender.

Will this finally be the week the winless Jets are able to get into the win column in 2020?

New York's lowly offense will have its hands full against the Los Angeles Rams, a team that boasts one of the most dominant defenses in the entire NFL. The Rams allow a league-best 285.8 yards per game, a group that has Aaron Donald (who leads the league with 12.5 sacks entering play on Sunday).

Follow along right here at Jets Country for live score updates and analysis as this contest gets underway at SoFi Stadium.

To get you set for kickoff, here's some related reading with more on Los Angeles' defense as well as New York's game plan.

More from Jets Country to get you ready for Jets-Rams:

Score Updates

First Quarter

Jets 7, Rams 0

6:32: Capping off an impressive first drive for New York, going 4-for-4 on third down conversions, Sam Darnold finds running back Ty Johnson in the flat for an 18-yard touchdown pass. The Jets have now scored on their opening drive in eight consecutive games... That's the longest active streak in the NFL.

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), on Facebook (also @MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark JetsCountry and check back daily for news, analysis and more.