Two Members of Jets' 2020 Draft Class Are Featured Among Leaders in Pro Bowl Voting

The Jets may be winless heading into Week 12, but members of this organization's latest draft class continue to impress and garner national attention.

Results from the first batch of fan votes for the 2021 Pro Bowl were released by the NFL on Wednesday and left tackle Mekhi Becton, as well as punter Braden Mann, were the leading vote-getters at their respective positions.

With 41,193 votes, Becton led all tackles in the AFC. He's played in eight of New York's first 10 games this year after being selected with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Mann currently leads all punters in the AFC with 26,248 votes. Over 10 games, the 23-year-old has punted 50 times for 2,239 total yards, both the most in all of football.

Sure, offensive line and special teams aren't the most glamorous positions on the football field. If it wasn't for these rookies playing well at their positions, however, New York wouldn't be represented once on these rankings.

Rookies like wideout Denzel Mims and defensive backs Ashtyn Davis and Bryce Hall may very well find their names on a Pro Bowl roster someday as well, showing glimpses of greatness over the course of the season thus far. Same goes for running back La'Mical Perine, who was placed on the Jets' injured reserve this week.

For reference, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes leads all players with 143,355 votes. That's over two times the amount of votes Becton and Mann have received so far combined. Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (139,839) and running back Dalvin Cook of the Minnesota Vikings (131,875) lead the way in the NFC.

Mekhi Becton greets Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Voting for the 2021 Pro Bowl is open for another few weeks, scheduled to close on Dec. 17. For more information on how to vote, as well as the rest of the leaders in voting across the league (as of Wednesday), click here.

