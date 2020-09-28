New York Jets Get Rare Bit of Good News About Mekhi Becton's Injury

Mekhi Becton could be ready for Thursday night against the Denver Broncos, a rare bit of good news on the injury front for the walking wounded that are the New York Jets.

Dinged up heading into Sunday’s game at the Indianapolis Colts, a 36-7 loss for the Jets, Becton came out in the first half with a shoulder injury. But head coach Adam Gase said that Becton could be ready to go for Thursday night against the Denver Broncos in a game of dueling 0-3 teams.

“The MRI and everything turned out better than we were thinking last night. We’ll see how he getss the rest of the week,” Gase said on Monday in his conference call with the media.

“Possibly he can play in this game. We’ll kind of take this one day-by-day. Obviously we’re doing the walk-thrus and things like that. There will be a lot of work in the training room just see where he’s at by Thursday. Hopefully things trend in the right direction. We’ll see where he’s at after this game. We have quite a few guys that we’ll have available to come off of IR after this game. We’re looking at getting three to five guys back, possibly.”

The rookie left tackle, taken by the Jets No. 11 overall out of Louisville, has been a revelation. Arguably, he’s been the best player on the Jets through three games.

His return is good news for an offense that has struggled this year. Even before Becton’s injury, the Jets were down six starters on offense on Sunday.

Gase was not as optimistic that wide receiver Jamison Crowder (hamstring) will return for Week 4. Breshad Perriman (ankle) was ruled out of this game as well. Comments made by Gase last week had teased the idea that the wide receivers, who were not placed on Injured Reserve (IR), could be available for the Denver game.

Right tackle George Fant (concussion) is making progress and has taken the next step in the protocol Gase said. Rookie wide receiver Denzel Mims (hamstring), is eligible to come off IR ahead of Week 5.