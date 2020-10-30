Mike Tannenbaum: New York Jets Will Be Sellers as the Trade Deadline Looms

A winless start through the first seven weeks of the NFL season is not the run towards the playoffs that the New York Jets had hoped for in 2020. For a rebuilding team, it means that logical next step.

The Jets, approaching next week’s trade deadline, are sellers.

With an 0-8 start to the season a very likely possibility, the Jets will undoubtedly shift from their whimsical dreams of the postseason and focus on acquiring assets. Already, they made a move mindful of the salary cap in the release of running back Le’Veon Bell. And two weeks ago, they traded defensive lineman Steve McLendon to the San Francisco 49ers and linebacker Jordan Willis to the San Francisco 49ers this week.

Further moves could be coming if they lose on Sunday.

Former Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum, now an analyst with ESPN, predicts that the Jets could well be active in free agency. His assessment appeared at 'The 33rd Team.'

“At 0-7, look for the Jets to add as many draft picks as they can. Their best trading chip is DL Quinnen Williams, but they also might find some interest in receivers Jamison Crowder or Breshad Perriman.”

This week, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reported that the Jets were interested in moving Williams, their first round pick from a year ago who has shown considerable development in his second season in the league. That report was quickly counter-tweeted by ESPN’s Rich Cimini and Brian Costello of the New York Post, both of whom said that the Jets aren’t looking to move Williams.

Crodwer, despite his injuries this year, is a productive wide receiver who could and should draw interest if the Jets want to move him. Perriman, also with injuries this year, hasn’t been very productive but could fetch the Jets a Day 3 pick potentially from a team lacking wide receiver depth.

