Jets Named Most Improved Team in NFL This Offseason

Jets Named Most Improved Team in NFL This Offseason

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Under a new head coach, the Jets have conducted a roster overhaul. Through the draft and free agency, New York has brought in a whole new cast of characters, giving their fanbase hope of a turnaround. 

The media has taken notice as well, predicting great things for Gang Green this fall.

According to Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox, the Jets had the best offseason of any franchise, ranking just ahead of the division rival Patriots. 

An offense which ranked last in 2020 sees a host of talented players joining the unit. No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson is full of potential, possessing the arm talent to be a great quarterback for years to come. 

Wilson will have excellent weapons on the outside, after signing free agent Corey Davis and drafting Elijah Moore, the latter of whom has been brilliant in offseason workouts and training camp, and has the makings of a superstar wideout. 

With Tevin Coleman coming over from the 49ers and the selection of Michael Carter, New York has quietly upgraded the backfield as well. Knox also pointed to the upgrade of the offensive line, specifically the role Alijah Vera-Tucker will play at left guard beside Mekhi Becton. 

On the defensive side, the Jets front office has prioritized the defensive line, and has created what looks to be a formidable group. Talented edge rusher Carl Lawson and interior lineman Sheldon Rankins will be paired with Quinnen Williams as they look to set the tone at the line of scrimmage. Knox believes Lawson is a perfect fit for a team who struggled mightily with sack production last year. 

The Jets offseason moves have obviously excited the fanbase, but it has to be reassuring to see the national media also acknowledge the team’s improvement. Whether upgrades on paper translate to a better product on the field remains to be seen. Undoubtedly, though, the organization has done everything they can to compete in the near future. 

