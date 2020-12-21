HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayJets Country+
Jets Players Take to Social Media to Celebrate First Win

Author:
Publish date:

After celebrating with their teammates in the visiting locker room at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Jets players took to Twitter to keep the party going.

Here are a few of the tweets New York's players posted in the hours after the final whistle in honor of the Jets' first win in 2020:

Mekhi Becton said moments after the game that the victory felt like New York had just won a Super Bowl. Understandable for the rookie left tackle who had yet to experience a win in the NFL through 13 weeks of his rookie season.

"We worked so hard for it so we have no choice but to get excited for this one win," Becton told Jets team reporter Olivia Landis. "We had a great time in that locker room. We're going to try and get a second one now."

Jets Shock Rams to Avoid Winless Season

These next two tweets say it best.

Linebacker Frankie Luvu called Sunday's performance a "great team win" while offensive lineman Connor McGovern acknowledged that this team has "fought through more adversity than anyone knows."

Even some of the those that weren't able to play on Sunday due to injury were thrilled to see their teammates get on the board.

Here's what Jets head coach Adam Gase had to say after the game:

"I’m just happy for our guys. They’ve done such a great job of how they’ve worked. They’ve been through a lot of adversity. It’s been too long for us to even remember what a win feels like almost. It’s great to see those guys that excited."

For more reactions from New York following their stunning victory in L.A., click here.

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), on Facebook (also @MaxTGoodman)

