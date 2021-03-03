Jets Release Defensive Lineman; What It Means for New York

The New York Jets have released defensive lineman Henry Anderson, the team announced on Tuesday night.

Anderson, 29, has been with the Jets since 2018, making 102 tackles over 45 games. The defensive end appeared in all 16 games this past season, making 0.5 sacks, four tackles for loss and three quarterback hits.

By releasing Anderson, with free agency looming, New York saved even more money against the cap as the defender was due $8.2 million for next season.

New York will likely address their defensive line in free agency and this spring's NFL draft, possibly targeting an edge rusher to balance the pass rush with rising star defensive tackle Quinnen Williams.

We could see a few more moves like this over the next several days as the Jets prepare for free agency where every dollar counts.

Before coming to the Jets, Anderson played for the Indianapolis Colts for three seasons. He's a former third-round pick out of Stanford. Over three seasons with Gang Green, Anderson accumulated 8.5 sacks and 28 hits on the quarterback.

His biggest play this year came in Week 11 when Anderson snuck into the backfield to block a punt against the Los Angeles Chargers.

