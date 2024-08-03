New York Jets Star Cornerbacks Miss Scrimmage for Different Reasons
The New York Jets were without two starting cornerbacks during Saturday's Green & White scrimmage in Florham Park, but neither of the absences fell into the long-term category.
Jets superstar cornerback Sauce Gardner was out for the second day in a row, this time, thanks to airline delays. The two-time All-Pro performer received an excused absence for a personal matter on Friday, but his return flight was cancelled.
"Sauce had a personal day, not personal day, but he had some personal things he had to take care of. His flight with the weather last night got cancelled," said fourth-year head coach Robert Saleh following Practice No. 9 in Florham Park. "He didn't get in until this morning and I wasn't going to expose him to injury after traveling."
Meanwhile, slot cornerback Michael Carter II missed a second straight practice due to injury. The 25-year-old emerging star apparently collided with offensive guard Wes Schweitzer on Wednesday and left the field as a result. Saleh identified it as an ankle issue later that day.
"He's going to be a week or two. Nothing long term. But nothing's broken, everything's good. He just he's just got to work through the ankle," said Saleh when providing an update on Saturday.
New York announced the signing of free agent cornerback Tre Swilling on Friday, adding another body to the 90-man roster.
Gardner and Carter II both earned Top 10 cornerback status from Pro Football Focus, which uses an analytics-based grading system. The former was No. 1 overall amongst all NFL players at his position while Carter, who plays primarily in the slot, grabbed the No. 9 overall ranking.
Saleh emphasized Carter's importance after last Tuesday's practice. The highly-productive starter, who was chosen as a fifth-round draft pick in 2021, is heading into his contract year.
"He's kind of like a silent assassin. He doesn't get the fanfare that Sauce gets or [boundary starter] D.J. [Reed]," said Saleh. "He's not as demonstrative, in terms of just his brand, if you will, but he's one of our greater communicators. He's trustworthy, he's on his job, his technique is perfect, he wins his one-on-one battles. He's a big part of this defense."
In other practice news, starting left tackle Tyron Smith had a scheduled off-day as the team aims to maximize the 33-year-old's long-term availability. Wide receiver Malik Taylor, who has experience with quarterback Aaron Rodgers dating back to his Green Bay Packers tenure, was not spotted at Saturday's practice, which was open to ticketed spectators.
"[Taylor] he's dealing with a shoulder. Shouldn't be too long, hopefully," said Saleh.
The Jets are off Sunday before returning to the practice field Monday.