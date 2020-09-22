SI.com
New York Jets at the Bottom of Sports Illustrated's Power Rankings for Week 3

Kristian Dyer

It is rock-bottom for the New York Jets, who are now in the cellar of the NFL’s Power Rankings for Week 3.

And while there are still 14 games left to their schedule, the Jets still face a very difficult road in resurrecting their season. Head coach Adam Gase, who did so well last year to turn around the sinking ship that was their 1-7 start to the year, is on the hot seat following this dismal start.

It is a point that SI’s national staff underscored in their power rankings following the Jets 31-13 loss in their home opener to the San Francisco 49ers.

“Losses like the one the Jets suffered Sunday, with the 49ers losing nearly all of their most talented players, don’t help,” wrote SI’s Connor Orr.

This Sunday, the Jets play at the 1-1 Indianapolis Colts, who beat the Minnesota Vikings this past week. They are No. 19 in the rankings.

On the Colts, the SI Power Rankings see a team on the uptick.

“Philip Rivers has spread the ball around expertly and Jonathan Taylor looks every bit the part as an any-down running back who can propel the offense forward,” Orr wrote. “Expect the Colts to make gigantic leaps on this list in weeks to come.”

Around the AFC East, the New England Patriots (2-0) are No. 1 in the league followed by the Buffalo Bills (2-0) at No. 4.

The Miami Dolphins (0-2) are coming off a tough loss to the Bills but the SI Power Rankings believe that the team will improve and be “middle of the pack” by the end of the season. Miami is ranked No. 24 currently.

To read the complete rankings for Week 3, click here.

