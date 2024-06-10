NFL Analyst Is Not A Fan Of New York Jets Rookie Wide Receiver
Ever since the New York Jets drafted wide receiver Malachi Corley in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft, fans and analysts have been very vocal about their love for the pick. Aaron Rodgers also spoke highly of the rookie, stating that Corley was his favorite wide receiver in the entire draft class.
While the hype has been high about the rookie wideout, not everyone is expecting huge things from him.
One NFL analyst, Greg Cosell, spoke out and revealed his thoughts on Corley. It's very clear he's not that big of a fan of the rookie receiver.
“I didn’t see it on tape…everybody spoke about his phenomenal run after catch and I didn’t see that as ‘Oh My God’…”
Corley put up back-to-back big seasons in 2023 and 2024 with Western Kentucky.
In 2023, he racked up 101 receptions for 1,293 yards and 11 touchdowns. Then, in 2024, he caught 79 passes for 984 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Clearly, the young wide receiver has a knack for finding the end zone. He's also a great possession wideout who can make plays with the football in his hands. Cosell may not see the playmaking ability, but it was clear each and every week during his college career.
Standing in at 5-foot-11 and 215 pounds, Corley projects to be a slot wideout in New York. The Jets have a great wide receiver room, boasting Garrett Wilson and Mike Williams at the top of the depth chart. Corley seems to slide in and have a good shot at winning the No. 3 receiver job.
Obviously, analysts are allowed to speak whatever opinion they may have. However, what's more important is that New York's superstar quarterback is a big fan of Corley. He'll be throwing him the football and his thoughts are much more important than any analyst.
It will be interesting to see what the former Western Kentucky standout can do at the NFL level. There is no denying his potential, but can he live up to it?
We'll just have to wait and see, but there are a lot of reasons for excitement surrounding Corley. Cosell's words will just provide extra motivation for him during his rookie season.