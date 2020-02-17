NFL Draft Analyst Sees Offensive Line Value For The New York Jets On Day 2 & Day 3

In April’s NFL Draft, the New York Jets figure to utilize one if not two draft picks early on to the upgrade the offensive line. In fact, they would be foolish not to.

In fact, they may have no choice but to go heavy with the offensive line this draft.

The Jets offensive line was ranked at or near the bottom of the league in nearly every statistical category, the offshoot of neglect the past four years in both the draft and free agency. Now general manager Joe Douglas has no choice but to address the issue. And while the Jets likely will need to bring in a starting tackle and a starting guard in free agency, they also need to add young talent.

Names like Andrew Thomas and Tristan Wirfs are popular mock picks to the Jets. However, it is clear that the Jets will likely need to add at least one player late in Day 2 or at some point on Day 3 to bolster their depth.

That player, according to one NFL Draft insider, could be far off the Jets radar. He is a former tight end who is impressing.

“Keep an eye out on Benjamin Bartch from Saint Johns (MN), a rising D3 talent who was invited to the Senior Bowl and proved that he belonged,” said Rick Seritella of the NFL Draft Bible.

“During his week in Mobile, Bartch handled anyone and everyone from the big schools, while demonstrating excellent athleticism. He’s expected to come off the board on Day 2 but possesses starting caliber traits.”

As for the Jets, the ability to add a potential starter later in the draft certainly exists.

Seritella sees value later in the draft for a team like the Jets needing to add immediate depth to the offensive line while developing a starter for a year or two down the road. One player in particular, he thinks, could step in sooner rather than later for the Jets.

“On Day 3, Oregon State offensive tackle Blake Brandel finished his Beavers career making 42 consecutive starts,” Seritella said.

“He owns great size, footwork and technique, establishing himself as one of the top linemen at the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl and drawing extremely high praise from offensive line coach Bob Wylie.”

