NFL Star Issues Massive Warning To League About New York Jets, Rodgers
There are many differing opinions about what should be expected from Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets in 2024.
Some believe that the Jets are bound to be legitimate Super Bowl contenders. Behind Rodgers' comeback and a much-improved roster, there are plenty of reasons to believe that they could contend.
Others, however, are not nearly as high on New York. They believe that Rodgers will be unable to return to his pre-injury form and that another year of disappointment is inbound for the Jets.
A former superstar teammate of Rodgers' has spoken out with a bold opinion. He sent out a warning to the rest of the NFL about the 40-year-old quarterback and his team.
David Bakhtiari, a longtime star offensive lineman in the NFL, did not hold back from sharing his take on the 2024 season for the Jets.
“I think for sure they make the playoffs….I don’t think it’s wise for any betting man to say that Aaron Rodgers isn’t going to make the playoffs.”
Bakhtiari, currently a free agent and focusing on getting back to full health, has a long history with Rodgers. He has been there when the future Hall of Famer has overcome odds and adversity.
Rodgers has also been known to be a player that loves to prove doubters wrong. When he has a chip on his shoulder, he's even more dangerous.
Coming off of a torn Achilles and hearing so many doubters chiming in loudly will do nothing but motivate the star signal caller to put up even bigger numbers in 2024.
Around Rodgers, New York general manager Joe Douglas did everything in his power to build out the roster. He added wide receiver Mike Williams, tons of offensive line help, Haason Reddick, and Javon Kinlaw, to name a few new players.
The Jets have built a roster that should be able to compete.
Assuming the team is able to stay healthy and play to its full potential, there is nothing holding New York back from being a serious contender in the AFC. They'll have to go through the Kansas City Chiefs, but they're talented enough to make a run at a championship.
Ever since being traded to the Jets, Rodgers has talked openly about his dream of bringing a Super Bowl to New York.
Bakhtiari is right to issue the warning that he did. Rodgers will stop at nothing to make sure his dream becomes a reality.