NFL Star Issues Massive Warning To League About New York Jets, Rodgers

Five-time All-Pro LT @DavidBakhtiari - in his @Griple_Duck shirt - believes the Jets are playoff bound. “I think for sure they make the playoffs….I don’t think it’s wise for any betting man to say that Aaron Rodgers isn’t going to make the playoffs.”



