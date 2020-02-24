New York Jets Anthony Cioffi Perseveres to Get Back to the NFL: 'That's Great but The Work is Not Done'

Anthony Cioffi is back home, the Jersey guy having signed with the New York Jets last week ago. The Rutgers product, who put together a standout performance last year in the Canadian Football League (CFL), will bolster the team’s secondary depth at both safety and nickleback.

It is a bit of redemption for Cioffi, who in 2017 was cut by the Oakland Raiders as an undrafted rookie free agent. Since then, he has taken the opportunity to improve in order to get another shot in the NFL.

The speedy Cioffi has put together a couple of solid seasons with the Ottawa Redblacks of the (CFL), including 61 tackles, two interceptions and two sacks a season ago. His growth over the past two seasons in the CFL has been remarkable.

Based off this upward trajectory, several weeks ago the Jets had reached out to Cioffi’s agent, Joe Linta, after having scouted him the cornerback the CFL season. They wanted Cioffi to send in film of him running a timed 40 as well some drills like the 3-cone.

He ran between a 4.43 – 4.47 hand-timed 40 at TEST Sports Club, a local facility that trains players for the NFL Draft. That was enough for the Jets, who brought him into the team’s practice facility on February 13.

Cioffi worked out with an assistant coach in the indoor practice facility. A contract followed shortly after the workout.

“It was a one-on-one positional drills, like they do in practice,” Cioffi told SportsIllustrated.com’s Jets Country.

“They don’t want me to play cornerback. Not really sure where they want to place me but I’m just assuming safety right now or maybe nickel. I don’t think I’ll be playing corner.”

He’s as local as it gets for the Jets. Born and bred in New Jersey, he was a high school standout at defensive back for Johnathan Dayton where he also won a state title in track. He decided to stay in-state and committed to Rutgers, becoming the first member of the class of 2013.

After a four-year career where he was a starter at cornerback as a true freshman at Rutgers, Cioffi was gutted when he was among the final cuts by the Raiders. The CFL, however, may have been a blessing in disguise for him.

The make-up of the CFL, including a larger field, a rule where the defense lines up one-yard off the line of scrimmage as well as eligible wide receivers in motion all made Cioffi grow as a player. Film study too, he said, is something where he has developed since his last time in the NFL.

He believes this has made him a more polished player and one ready to make an impact on the Jets.

“I just feel like there will always be that chip on the shoulder and I thank God, honestly. I just feel like I continued to push through – even though I signed the contract – God blessed me with an opportunity to play in my backyard,” Cioffi said.

“That’s great but the work is not done. I need to make it known the type of guy I am and that I will play 100 percent. I believe in my head that you make a decision, you go with it.”

Cioffi will join former Rutgers teammate Bless Austin on the Jets roster. The two cornerbacks often played on the same side of the field as teammates at Rutgers.

Ahead of his workout with the Jets two weeks ago, Cioffi called Austin, a rookie last year who impressed in his several starts last year. The NFL hopeful did so get some advice on the team. He said that Austin’s advice was short and sweet – “simply be yourself.”

It seems to have worked.

Cioffi also hopes that he can help the Jets on special teams, where he used his speed to become a standout with the Redblacks unit.