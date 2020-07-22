Woody Johnson: CNN reports allegations of racist, sexist comments from the man who bought the Jets in 2000

New York Jets owner Woody Johnson is under fire after a CNN report with allegations of racial and sexist remarks while he has been in England as the United States ambassador to Great Britain.

Johnson has served as the envoy to the United Kingdom since August 2017. His brother, Christopher Johnson has been running the Jets in his absence as CEO.

According to the report filed Tuesday by CNN, Woody “made racist generalizations about Black men and questioned why the Black community celebrates Black History Month.” CNN reports that they asked Woody about the comments and that he did not deny making them.

Woody allegedly “argued that Black fathers didn’t remain with their families and that was the ‘real challenge’.” CNN claims that the incident was documented and reported.

CNN’s report also states that Woody has also been overheard making “cringeworthy” remarks. They ranged from comments about how certain women were dressed. He also would comment on how many pretty women were present. The report also claimed, “he suggested that was because women were cheaper and worked harder than men.”

The comments allegedly stem from Woody questioning why he was taking part in events celebrating International Women’s Day. He also questioned the existence of Black History Month.

The CNN report came shortly after a New York Times story that claimed that Woody tried to help move Golf’s British Open to a Trump Turnberry resort.

The White House had no comment on the allegations against Johnson.

Jets players took to social media in the wake of the CNN report. Jets safety Jamal Adams, who has requested to be traded away from the Jets, tweeted “We need the RIGHT people at the top. Wrong is wrong!”

Woody is the great-grandson of Robert Wood Johnson, the co-founder of the company Johnson & Johnson. He purchased the New York Jets in January 2000 from the estate of previous owner Leon Hess. Under his ownership, the Jets made six playoff appearances and went to two AFC championship games.

Christopher became a co-owner after his brother was appointed the UK ambassador. He has made all day-to-day decisions involving the football team.

The Jets have not made any comment regarding the allegations.