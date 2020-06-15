He's the Mann! New York Jets draft pick punter Braden Mann might be the steal of the draft class

It was a solid first draft with the New York Jets for general manager Joe Douglas, who was able to land not just a franchise tackle in the first round and a potential playmaker wide receiver in the second round. But late on Day 2 and into Day 3, Douglas was able to land talent while moving back to accumate draft picks.

Not just fill-out the roster types but the type of players who should see the field immediately and could develop into starters over the next season or two.

While much of the attention will necessarily be focused on safety Ashtyn Davis as well as cornerback Bryce Hall, a steal in the fifth round, the player most likely to make an immediate impact on the Jets roster is punter Braden Mann. Former NFL general manager Randy Mueller thinks Mann is the most likely under-the-radar draft prospect from this class who can make an impact immediately.

“I know, I know, but he's a football player who just happens to punt,” Mueller said. “I’ve done a little research on him. He is tough mentally, can kick under pressure and things don't bother him. He just needs to find consistency. He is very good as a direction guy and his ‘get off’ should be fine and lets not forget- he is an above average NFL holder. “

Last season, Mann averaged 50.98 yards per punt, best in the nation. He was taken in the sixth round, No. 191 overall.

Mueller is a former general manager who had stints with the New Orleans Saints and then the Miami Dolphins. He spent a decade with the San Diego Chargers as their vice president of football operations.