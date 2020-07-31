Bradley McDougald on free agent Jadeveon Clowney: 'It could be very possible that he could be a Jet'

Bradley McDougald is trying to line- up an agent’s commission, the newest New York Jets safety lobbying for free agent Jadeveon Clowney to join him on the East Coast.

Last week, McDougald was part of the trade package along with multiple draft picks that the Seattle Seahawks sent to the Jets for Jamal Adams. Within a day, McDougald became a fan favorite for his social mediaposts showing that he was fired up about joining the Jets. Later last weekend, he took it up a notch with tweets about how he was pitching Clowney, a three-time Pro Bowl defensive end, to come to New York.

Clowney and McDougald were teammates in Seattle the past three seasons.

“At this point, we were on the phone, he called me – because we are good friends. He called me congratulating me and asked me about the trade and just trying to figure out what happening,” McDougald said on a Friday conference call with the New York media.

“Then I asked him what his situation was and I know he’s a free agent and I know the type of player Jadeveon is, he wants to be in camp somewhere. He wants to play. He’s a ballplayer, a hell of a ballplayer. I asked him like ‘Hey man, I’m over here now, you might as well come.’ We laughed about it. I’m curious, if the opportunity does present itself – at this point in his career he does want money but he wants to play as well. If a team comes with the right offer and they approach him the right way. It could be very possible that he could be a Jet.”

The Jets are in need of a pass rush and Clowney remains a viable and enticing option.

And while last year was a down year due to injuries, Clowney is still regarded as one of the premier pass rushers in the NFL. In 2017 (52 tackles, 9.5 sacks) and 2018 (44 tackles, 9 sacks) he made his mark earning a trip to the Pro Bowl both of those seasons.

McDougald said he “would definitely go to bat for Jadeveon Clowney.” He hailed Clowney as a strong locker room presence. He hopes to talk with Jets management about his former teammate.

“I will, I don’t know how much of a voice I have with them – that’s above my paygrade,” McDougald said.

“He’s a hell of a player. I would love to have him here. I know we have some great guys up front but he would only be a great addition. He brings great energy and passion to the game. I’d love to have him here.”