NFL Draft insider thinks New York Jets UDFA Bryce Huff has a high ceiling

NFL Draft expert Rich Cirminiello singled out Memphis defensive end Bryce Huff as an undrafted free agent that the New York Jets will be happy they signed.

in an interview with SportsIllustrated.com’s ‘Jets Country,’ Cirminiello praised the Jets draft and thought highly of third round pick Jabari Zuniga out of Florida. He thought the Jets did a good job of scouting defensive line while not making it their top priority.

When pressed on Huff, he said that while he wasn’t drafted because of his size, he could be used on passing downs and thrive. Huff is listed at 6’1’’ and he thought the size would limit his ability to be an effective run defender.

Bryce Huff ranked fourth in the nation amongst pass-rushers in 2019 with 64 total pressures. He transitioned from linebacker to defensive line and that’s when his NFL opportunities seemed to open up. He led Memphis in tackles for loss with 15.5, amassing 6.5 sacks, 16 quarterback hurries and two forced fumbles during his senior season.

The Mobile, AL native was originally going to stay close to home and attend South Alabama. He changed his mind and went to Memphis after being heavily recruited by Tigers head coach Mike Norvell. He also had offers to attend Troy, Arkansas State, Georgia Southern and Louisiana-Lafayette.

Norvell praised Huff’s energy, which is something Cirminiello pointed out as well.

“Put him in that locker room and his energy even as a rookie, could have an effect on the players around him,” Cirminiello said.

His borther Jordan was an all-conference running back at Northern Illinois University back in 2017.

Cirminiello is a Director of College Awards for the Maxwell Football Club. The Maxwell Award is presented annually to the college football player judged by a panel of sportscasters, sportswriters, and NCAA head coaches and the membership of the Maxwell Football Club to be the best all-around player in the United States. LSU quarterback Joe Burrow won the 2019 Maxwell Award and Ohio State defensive end Chase Young was the winner of Chuck Bednarik Award from the club as the nation’s top defensive player.