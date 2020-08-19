Chris Hogan hasn't stepped on the field yet and already has impressed the New York Jets

So far, the initial returns on Chris Hogan have been positive for the New York Jets, even as the wide receiver has yet to step on the practice field.

Hogan, officially signed by the Jets on Wednesday, adds much needed depth at wide receiver. The Jets have seen their wide receiver unit hit by injuries, including second round pick Denzel Mims (hamstring).

The signing of the veteran Mims should help with depth. But even as he has yet to step on the field and practice for the Jets, it is apparent that he can contribute right away.

“I don’t think it’s going to take him very long; I feel like half the offense he already knows because there is some terminology crossover in some of the offenses he’s been in,” head coach Adam Gase said on his Wednesday virtual press conference with the media.

“You’re talking about a guy that has been in quite a few offenses. Yesterday when he came in, a lot of things were clicking for him pretty quick. He’s a quick study too. It’s amazing when you see a guy come in and he’s got the formation down and he’s been here an hour and he’s rolling through this stuff. He’s a smart player, he’s been doing this for a minute. And he understands how to get himself caught up to speed very quickly.

“We’ve just got to be smart, get him involved in practice and individual stuff and not to put too much on him too fast because he hasn’t done probably what most of these guys have already been through. But to see him out here, going against him as many times as I feel like I’ve seen him play, it’s fun to bring a guy onto a team that you’ve competed against that many times, just kind of hearing his opinion of some of the games that we’ve played in the past and then talking through a lot of the stuff we’re doing right now.”

With Mims injured and Josh Doctson choosing to opt-out, Hogan has a very real chance to make the roster and contribute early on.

Last year with the Carolina Panthers, in seven appearances (one start), Hogan had eight catches for 67 yards. He’s won two Super Bowls as a member of the New England Patriots.