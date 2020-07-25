Colin Cowherd: 'Adam Gase has a lot of Kyle Shanahan qualities'

Colin Cowherd, one of the most influential voices in the world of sports just lent his support to embattled New York Jets head coach Adam Gase.

On Friday’s ‘The Herd,’ Cowherd discussed a recent story by Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News where Jets All-Pro safety Jamal Adams bashed his head coach. The laundry list of criticisms from Adams weren’t necessarily new or revealing, but it was still eye-opening and shocking to see a player currently under contract with the Jets hold no punches in criticizing Gase.

Cowherd, who’s show airs on FS1 and Fox Sports Radio nationally, defended Gase against the withering attack from Adams.

“I’m not here to say that Adam Gase is perfect or that Jamal Adams is wrong. What I’m here to say is that I trust my NFL sources – I’ve got a lot of them and I talk to them. [San Francisco 49ers head coach] Kyle Shanahan is thought of the as the smartest young coach in the NFL. People tell me that Adam Gase has a lot of Kyle Shanahan qualities,” Cowherd said on his show.

“Really intense. Can shut people out occasionally. Really smart. Intimidatingly intense. Shanahan has an advisory and a top 10 coach in NFL history, Mike Shanahan watches every practice and Kyle can call his dad and his dad can talk him up or give him advice. Adam Gase doesn’t have that. His dad – don’t know him – was a construction foreman. Fine job. But he doesn’t have Mike Shanahan to call. And then Kyle Shanahan has maybe the most likeable person that I’ve ever met in the NFL – John Lynch, Stanford educated, played the game. To once again, bad day, talk him off the cliff. Adam Gase barely knows his GM. He didn’t hire him. Nor did he hire his defensive coordinator, Gregg Williams. Reportedly Williams and Adam Gase aren’t tight. Kyle Shanahan’s defensive coordinator, Robert Saleh…Excellent young football coach.”

Shanahan led the 49ers to the Super Bowl last year where they narrowly lost to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Adams has requested a trade from the Jets, citing a contract dispute. Last month, Adams said that the Jets promised a contract extension this offseason and that he has failed to hear anything from management on a new deal.

The safety wants to be the highest-paid player at his position in the NFL. Reports have also said that he wants to be the highest-paid Jets player.

In continuing his examination of Gase, Cowherd then compared the ownership of the 49ers and the Jets. He said that, for the most part, the 49ers have had good ownership.

He then joined the line taking shots at Jets ownership including Woody Johnson, who bought the team in 2000.

“The owner of the New York Jets…did you read the stories this week about Woody Johnson? Not great,” Cowherd said.

“Support matters. I’m not saying Adam Gase is perfect. But his career record is 30-34 with two totally dysfunctional teams. Know what Kyle Shanahan’s career record is? 33-35.”