Colin Cowherd: New York Jets can win the AFC East in 2020

Count Colin Cowherd as a believer in the New York Jets. The Fox Sports personality thinks that the Jets take a big leap forward and win the AFC East this year.

In many ways, the 2019 season was a fractured one for the Jets. The team lost all three games when quarterback Sam Darnold was diagnosed with mononucleosis, part of a 1-7 start to the year. But a 6-2 close to the season saw the Jets finish a very respectable 7-9. To cap the season off, the Jets beat the playoff-bound Buffalo Bills on the road.

Cowherd, who hosts a national radio show on Fox Sports Radio that is simulcast weekdays on FS1, thinks the Jets jump up a level in 2020 and go ahead of the New England Patriots and the Miami Dolphins. He expects the Jets to top their expected win total of 6.5 games.

“I think Buffalo and the Jets tie for the division lead,” Cowherd said this week on his show.

The Bills went 10-6 last year and are the favorites to win the division for the first time since the Clinton presidency.

“Buffalo added Stefon Diggs,” Cowherd said.

“I think the Jets went out and did a nice job to upgrade their O-Line and their wide receivers and they already have Le’Veon Bell and two really good tight ends. So I think the Jets are the easiest bet in this division at over 6. Sam Darnold went 7-6 last year with mono and an atrocious offensive line.

“I think it is Buffalo and the Jets at the top, Miami close and New England in fourth. And I feel strongly about it.”

The Jets have revamped their offensive line this offseason, considered last season to be one of the worst units in the NFL. They also upgraded at wide receiver, as Cowherd noted, adding Breshad Perriman in free agency and Denzel Mims in the NFL Draft.