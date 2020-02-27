At NFL Combine, Josh Jones is an Intriguing Tackle Prospect for the New York Jets

On Tuesday, New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas didn’t rule out the idea of potentially trading back in the NFL Draft at No. 11. If the Jets did make a move to trade back, then they could be targeting a player like Houston’s left tackle Josh Jones later in the first round.

Jones is slotted in several mock drafts at the mid-point of the first round, falling in a few mock drafts to a later selection in the mid-20s. An experienced – and massive left tackle – Jones was dominant at Houston. While there are questions about the competition level he faced with the program, there is no denying his upside and potential.

He admits as much, saying that during his meetings so far with teams at the NFL Combine, he’s heard feedback about how he needs to polish his performance.

“Of course I’m not a finished product, yet. I’ve still got a long ways to go,” Jones said on Wednesday during his press conference at the NFL Combine.

“With my technique, just technique wise. They think I should get better at that, just become a true offensive player. Just keep working and refining my game. I’m already a good player but I’ve got a long way to go.”

He played 45 games during his four seasons at Houston and was a starter since being a redshirt freshman.

Many mock drafts and NFL Draft insiders project Jones as a right tackle. It is a position he admits he hasn’t played much of in college but he is willing to work on it to enhance his draft stock.

“I haven’t played a lot of right tackle. I played some in practice, I think my 2017 year. Probably got one or two series at it in a game. I never played no significant snaps. If a team asked me to do it, I’m going to work at it, get better and be able to produce,” Jones said.

“Obviously you always want to be able to move, left to right or go inside. It just adds more value to yourself as a player and you bring more value to the team being able to go side-to-side.”

Watch the entirety of Josh Jones press conference at the NFL Combine here.