COVID-19: Vast majority of New York Jets away games are in coronavirus hotspots

New Jersey, where the Jets play their home games as well as have their training facility, has seen a significant drop in recent weeks for both COVID-19 cases and deaths. New Jersey governor Phil Murphy has earned praise in recent weeks for his pragmatic if cautious handling of the re-opening of the state.

On July 14, the state reported 393 new cases. This is down from a peak on April 3 of 4,305 cases.

Given that the Jets spend the vast majority of their season playing and practicing in New Jersey, this is good news. Other NFL players are not so fortunate.

Unlike New Jersey, many parts of the country are spiking. Below is a list of the Jets away games, including the one preseason game on the road (it has been reported that the NFL will eliminate the first and fourth game of preseason).

Of the Jets nine road games this year, including their single preseason trip, eight of the games are in states that are spiking in reported COVID-19 cases. Seven of those eight states are seeing a double-digit percentage spike in reported cases.

The only game not spiking? Week 1 at the Buffalo Bills. New York was the hardest hit state early on in the pandemic but has now seen a drop in reported cases in recent weeks.

Here's a look at the data --- >

Preseason

WEEK 2 - Thu 08/20 at Detroit Lions

Total cases: 77,354 +29.7%

Michigan is trending up.

Regular season

WEEK 1 · Sun 09/13 at Buffalo Bills

Total cases: 406,962 -0.6%

New York is trending down.

WEEK 3 · Sun 09/27 at Indianapolis Colts

Total cases: 53,327 +18.0%

Indiana is trending up.

WEEK 6 · Sun 10/18 at Los Angeles Chargers

Total cases: 336,273 +8.3%

California is trending up.

WEEK 8 · Sun 11/01 at Kansas City Chiefs

Total cases: 9,781 +58.9%

Missouri is trending up.

WEEK 10 · Sun 11/15 at Miami Dolphins

Total cases: 282,427 +26.4%

Florida is trending up.

WEEK 14 · Sun 12/13 at Seattle Seahawks

Total cases: 43,538 +12.0%

Washington is trending up.

Week 15 at the Los Angeles Rams

Total cases: Total cases: 336,273 +8.3%

California is trending up.

WEEK 17 · Sun 01/03 at New England Patriots

Total cases: 111,827 +23.0%

Massachusetts is trending up.

All data provided by SportsBetting3.com