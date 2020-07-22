NFL Draft Insider: New York Jets' rookie Denzel Mims might experience some growing pains

Despite being a top draft pick, the path to making a big impact as a rookie might be a tough one for New York Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims. This is the outlook from NFL Draft insider Ric Serritella who thinks that Mims, despite his strong potential, might have an uphill battle towards making an immediate impact.

It is a strong statement from Seritella, founder of the NFL Draft Bible and one of the foremost authorities in the nation on college football talent. The Jets lack playmakers and overall depth at wide receiver and Mims, taken in the second round of the draft at No. 59, certainly fills a need.

Mims was considered one of the top wide receivers in the NFL Draft and some mock drafts considered him a possible pick late in the first round. He was considered a shrewd pick by Jets general manager Joe Douglas.

Given that the Jets lost Robby Anderson in free agency, their one true playmaker at the position and the team’s second leading receiver, Mims was thought to soften the blow given his size and speed. But Serritella said the transition isn’t always easy for a wide receiver.

“Outside of the first two selections, I don’t think there is much hype but Denzel Mims would seem to have the hardest role to fill,” Serritella said. “When you take a look at the transition of college wide receivers to the NFL, it’s one of the hardest positions to adapt to. On a team with few weapons, the Jets need Mims to contribute and immediately. It could be a daunting task, especially since rookie minicamps and OTAs were cancelled due to the pandemic.”

Last year as a senior at Baylor, Mims had 66 catches for 1,020 yards and 12 touchdowns in 13 games. He was an All-Big XII selection.