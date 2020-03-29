New York Jets NFL Draft profile: Utah cornerback Jaylon Johnson

An All-American at cornerback, Utah cornerback Jaylon Johnson is one of the best secondary prospects in this entire NFL Draft. If it wasn’t for offseason surgery, he could well go by Day 1.

That there are some questions about his shoulder surgery this spring could be a benefit for a team like the New York Jets. He might fall to the Jets, who are picking at No. 48 in the second round.

Johnson was a multi-year starter at Utah who twice was an All-Pac 12 selection. He made 38 appearances in college (29 starts) with seven interceptions. He had 28 passes defended as well.

He has relatively solid length and a decent wingspan as well as good speed (a 4.5 time in the 40 at the NFL Combine) but Johnson isn’t just about the measuarables. He is instinctual and breaks to the ball well. He is also a clean tackler – of his 36 tackles last season 34 were of the solo variety.

The SI Big Board: Johnson checks in at No. 40.

The lowdown on Johnson: He is an immediate starter for nearly every team in the NFL. In college, Johnson was used to playing on an island with little to no support at times.

He tracks and reads the ball well and is a good tackler. Good production in a conference known for its passing. He steps in ready to contribute and start in the NFL.

He is also combative at the line, throwing off a receiver’s route and the quarterback’s timing. Last season for the Utes, teams simply stopped throwing in his direction.

There are all the attributes to think he can and will make a seamless transition to the NFL.

Where he fits for the Jets: There is no denying that, despite the solid job of rebuilding the secondary so far by Joe Douglas, that the Jets need to add another cornerback.

Johnson in the second round steps in as an instant starter for the Jets and reshapes the look of the secondary. A true press corner opposite Pierre Desir could allow the Jets to utilize safety Jamal Adams in exotic blitz packages, something that he has shown a willingness and propensity for over the past season.

He is a hard worker and a bright student in the classroom. The Jets will likely need to take at least one cornerback by the end of Day 2. If it is Johnson, it could really work.

The issue here is that Johnson might already be off the board by the time the Jets pick. Is a team with so many holes ready to trade up and package assets to select a cornerback in the second round?