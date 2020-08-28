Pepsi Turns Lucky New York Jets Fans Home Into the Ultimate Tailgate...Rather 'Homegate'

Back when he was a player for the New York Jets, Curtis Martin remembers very often finishing a game at Giants Stadium and making the left turn out of the locker room. He wasn’t in a rush to head home, at least not right away.

All too often, he would head up the tunnel, make a right, drop off his gear in the player’s parking lot and head out to where the fans were. Thousands of fans would still be in the lots, waiting out the traffic and enjoying an extended tailgate after the game, win or loss.

“One of the things I used to do, after some random game, I’d randomly go out in the parking lot and tailgate with some people,” Martin said.

“I’ve always been a big fan of showing the fan that we appreciate them as players. That’s one thing that is pretty special.”

He would often stay incognito as he tried to blend in with a group, that is until his hat come off – “then the fans would think it was a cool thing for me to come out, and I’d tell them it was cool that they supported us.”

It is this love of fans and the whole concept of fandom that made Martin eager to partner with Pepsi on a recent surprise for two diehard Jets fans. The soft drink recently gave a one-of-a-kind treat to Cindy and Ron of Piscataway, N.J. with a completely makeover of their front yard. The couple, each massive Jets fans, saw their yard transformed into a tailgate extravaganza. From decorative jets to stadium seating as well as a Pepsi refrigerator right down to a life-size parking booth – the makeover was thorough and intense.

The ‘Homegate’ concept is perfect for fans especially this season as Jets fans won’t be allowed at MetLife Stadium due to the social distancing requirements resulting from COVID-19.

“I think it will be the next best thing to being at the stadium,” Martin said.

“I don’t think it can be any better. They have jets, they have an end zone, a field goal post, grills, everything. It’s really interesting what they’re doing and I’ve never seen it done before. I think it is a really cool way to honor a fan and let fans know they’re appreciated. I know that Cindy and Mike, I’m sure they’ll enjoy it with all their friends and the neighborhood will enjoy it.

“I think football and professional sports is like a community governing. I don’t think anyone will be going at it like this on Sundays.”

Martin, however, despite being a Jets legend and a member of the team’s ‘Ring of Honor,’ may not be the best guest to invite over for a tailgate. He admits that he doesn’t have a signature dish or a secret recipe to contribute to any tailgate party.

“I’m bringing napkins,” Martin said. “And a knife and fork so I can eat.”