JetsCountry
Top Stories
GM Report
News
Game Day

Winters Is Coming (Back)? GM Joe Douglas on Brian Winters: 'He's an Outstanding Jet'

Kristian Dyer

Joe Douglas repeatedly fielded questions on Tuesday from the NFL Combine about rebuilding the offensive line, the New York Jets general manager acknowledging that the group will likely be reshaped in the coming weeks. Brian Winters was signaled out in a positive way by Douglas, however, likely indicating that the guard could return to the Jets in 2020. 

And a wise decision that might be by the Jets for a player that has been steady throughout the entirety of his seven seasons in the NFL. Rebuilding the line is badly needed and Winters has proven over the entirety of his career to be a tough, rugged and dependable guard. 

Winters, coming off shoulder surgery for an injury that limited him to just nine games last year, could well be the only returning piece from an offensive line that struggled last year. It was Winters who was one of a few bright spots on the offense, this despite an injury that hampered him for much of the year. 

A former draft pick of the Jets in 2013, Winters has one remaining year left on a contract extension he signed in 2017. He has a $7 million base salary and a roster bonus of $281,250. 

“Brian, as I alluded to earlier, actually our only returning opening day starter that is under contract and a guy that battled, battled his tail off all year after injuring his shoulder in preseason and fighting through,” Douglas told reporters at the NFL Combine on Tuesday. 

“You’re going to be hard-pressed to find a better teammate, a tougher guy than Brian Winters. So, again, like Quincy [Enunwa], I’ve heard a lot of optimism and positives about his rehab. Again, seeing him around the locker room – it’s always good to see Brian, he always has a smile on his face. He’s an outstanding Jet.” 

The comments from Douglas could well indicate that the Jets expect Winters back. It is a significant statement from Douglas about Winters, who has no guaranteed money due this year and would not be a hit against the salary cap were he to be released. 

In 2018, Winters played and started in 16 games for the Jets. He has often battled through injuries during his career, having played a full season only three times during his seven seasons in the NFL. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

**Cornerback Troy Pride Jr. Is About To Dominate The NFL Scouting Combine** Former Notre Dame cornerback **Troy Pride Jr.** had an outstanding performance at the Reese's Senior Bowl, putting him on…

Bryan Driskell

**DE Khalid Kareem, Notre Dame - Combine Preview** Notre Dame DE **Julian Okwara** gets a lot of the hype, but it's actually **Khalid Kareem** who was the better all-around player the last two…

Bryan Driskell

Tristan Wirfs with something to prove according to the NFL Network:

Kristian Dyer

This could be a good start for the Jets in the 2020 NFL Draft:

Kristian Dyer

NFL personnel executive says Jets should consider a running back:

Kristian Dyer

**COMBINE PREVIEW: Cole Kmet, Tight End** My latest Combine preview breaks down Notre Dame tight end **Cole Kmet**, a talented combine with a unique combination of size and athleticism. A two-sport…

Bryan Driskell

**COMBINE PREVIEW: Jalen Elliott, Safety** Kicking off my week long analysis of the nine former Notre Dame players heading to the NFL Scouting Combine with a breakdown of safety **Jalen Elliott**.…

Bryan Driskell

Does Odell Beckham to the Jets make sense?

Kristian Dyer

Damien Woody isn't wrong:

Kristian Dyer

Jamal Adams with another honor:

Kristian Dyer