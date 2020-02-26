Winters Is Coming (Back)? GM Joe Douglas on Brian Winters: 'He's an Outstanding Jet'

Joe Douglas repeatedly fielded questions on Tuesday from the NFL Combine about rebuilding the offensive line, the New York Jets general manager acknowledging that the group will likely be reshaped in the coming weeks. Brian Winters was signaled out in a positive way by Douglas, however, likely indicating that the guard could return to the Jets in 2020.

And a wise decision that might be by the Jets for a player that has been steady throughout the entirety of his seven seasons in the NFL. Rebuilding the line is badly needed and Winters has proven over the entirety of his career to be a tough, rugged and dependable guard.

Winters, coming off shoulder surgery for an injury that limited him to just nine games last year, could well be the only returning piece from an offensive line that struggled last year. It was Winters who was one of a few bright spots on the offense, this despite an injury that hampered him for much of the year.

A former draft pick of the Jets in 2013, Winters has one remaining year left on a contract extension he signed in 2017. He has a $7 million base salary and a roster bonus of $281,250.

“Brian, as I alluded to earlier, actually our only returning opening day starter that is under contract and a guy that battled, battled his tail off all year after injuring his shoulder in preseason and fighting through,” Douglas told reporters at the NFL Combine on Tuesday.

“You’re going to be hard-pressed to find a better teammate, a tougher guy than Brian Winters. So, again, like Quincy [Enunwa], I’ve heard a lot of optimism and positives about his rehab. Again, seeing him around the locker room – it’s always good to see Brian, he always has a smile on his face. He’s an outstanding Jet.”

The comments from Douglas could well indicate that the Jets expect Winters back. It is a significant statement from Douglas about Winters, who has no guaranteed money due this year and would not be a hit against the salary cap were he to be released.

In 2018, Winters played and started in 16 games for the Jets. He has often battled through injuries during his career, having played a full season only three times during his seven seasons in the NFL.