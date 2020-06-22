Things with Jamal Adams continue to get worse for the New York Jets

The very public standoff between The New York Jets and safety Jamal Adams took another turn this weekend. After ESPN reported teams he would “welcome” a trade, a fan flat out asked him about coming to the Dallas Cowboys.

The interaction, caught on video resulted in Adams saying “I’m trying, bro” when asked if he was trying to make a move to the Cowboys happen.

The video made the social media rounds on Sunday afternoon, spoiling Jet fans’ Father’s Day moods.

It's not earth-shattering that Adams would want to play for the Cowboys. He grew up in Carrolton, Texas, and played high school football at Hebron High School, about a 30 minutes drive to Cowboys Stadium.

ESPN reported Thursday that Adams had a list of seven teams that he would “welcome a trade to.” The Cowboys were on that list, as were the Baltimore Ravens, Houston Texans, Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers, and Seattle Seahawks. Recently, an ESPN report said that Adams wants to be a Cowboy so badly, he would welcome it and not demand a new contract like he has been saying in New York.

According to reports, Adams has not been granted permission to seek out a trade, so if he or his agent contacts the Cowboys or any other team, that would violate anti-tampering rules.

Last Friday on Instagram, Adams said “It’s time to move on.”

The Jets have not publicly responded to any of the multiple reports about a breakdown in the negotiations between the Jets and their only All-Pro. Shortly after the NFL Draft, Jets general manager Joe Douglas expressed interest in continuing the dialogue towards a long-term deal.

Back in February, Douglas told reporters that “Jamal is an unbelievable player. We're excited about Jamal. The plan is for Jamal to be a Jet for life. We've had some preliminary talks with his agent. I'm not going to get into the specifics of that. But the plan is for Jamal to be here a long time."

Adams has made no secret about his desire to be one of the highest-paid defensive players in the NFL. He does have two years left on his contract, and Douglas could keep him in a Jets uniform for three years if the team was to apply the franchise tag on Adams after those two years are up.

Despite what Adams said to a fan in a parking lot, his Jets tenure may be far from over.