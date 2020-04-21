New York Jets safety Jamal Adams is a top 10 player in the NFL according to Colin Cowherd

Jamal Adams is among the best players in the NFL, this is a fact. According to one national media personality, the New York Jets safety is not only the best at his position but he’s among the 10 best players in the league according to Colin Cowherd.

A national radio host whose weekday show is also syndicated on FS1, Cowherd unveiled his top 10 players in the NFL on Tuesday. Adams is not only in that group but comes in at No. 6. It is heady praise from Cowherd to place Adams so high on the list and it is much deserved.

Last year Adams in 14 games had 75 tackles, 6.5 sacks and an interception. He was the Jets lone representative at the Pro Bowl.

The timing of Cowherd’s positive assessment is certainly not bad for Adams. Several days ago, a report said that the Jets All-Pro safety will be skipping the team’s offseason schedule, fueling speculation that there was discontent over his contract situation.

Adams has made no secret about wanting a contract extension with the Jets as he enters the fourth year of what would be a five-year rookie contract. A new deal would likely make him the top paid safety in the league and deservedly so.

There have been trade rumors as well surrounding Adams, dating back to the trade deadline a year ago when the Dallas Cowboys reportedly called the Jets about his availability. Earlier this month, a report from Mike Fisher said that the Cowboys still have interest in Adams.

All this is against the backdrop of Jets general manager Joe Douglas saying at the NFL Combine in late February that he wanted to keep Adams on the team long-term. He reiterated that same talking point with a media conference call on Monday leading up to the draft.

In recent weeks, Cowherd has been on fire with his NFL news.

Most notably last month, Cowherd famously said that a source told him that Tom Brady would sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The next day, Brady agreed to terms with the NFC South team. Coincidentally Brady comes in at No. 10 on Cowherd’s list, the second Buccaneer player after wide receiver Mike Evans (No. 8).

Adams, a social media maven himself, of course took to Twitter to relay his thanks to Cowherd.

He is the only player from the AFC East to make the top 10 list.