Watch: 76-year old Jim McNally's wacky and wild workout/dance tutorial

Move over Kiana's Flex Appeal. Denise Austin? Bye bye. And Jillian Michaels? Make room for the old ball coach.

Consider the recent offering of Jim McNally, the legendary offensive line coach who spent two years as a consultant with the New York Jets beginning in 2010. On social media, the humorous and fun-loving McNally posts a variety of insights into his life. Some are serious, such as when he talks about his time at Marshall (he appeared in the movie We Are Marshall) or inspiring (the 76-year old coach knocking out 20 chin-ups a week ago). Others are humorous, such as a skit involving his adapting to new technology (a spoof as the technology was a rotary phone and a typewriter).

Whatever they may be, the videos always bring about a chuckle, something that is sorely needed for a country currently shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. McNally began his coaching career in 1966 at the University of Buffalo and has spent the past 40 years in the NFL, earning a reputation as one of the best offensive line coaches in the league.

But as funny as McNally’s postings have been, nothing can prepare one quite for this.

It starts off as a workout video that evolves some new exercises (one called ‘Flipper’ that is perhaps inspired by the television series from the 1960s starring a dolphin) and then morphs into dance moves.

At one point, McNally does something that might be mistaken for twerking, encouraging his viewers to “shake their booty.” There is also singing involved (he may be a talented coach and a great man but this is not to be mistaken with Frankie Valli).

He ends it, with a line that has guided sports journalists for years by saying “Just make up your stuff.” A good reminder, though, to stay active during this period when much of America is closed down or shut-in.

The inspiration for the wacky video, he said was “nothing” and that it “just popped in my head.”

“I was in my basement where I have exercise machines and it just hit me,” McNally said. “No prior planning.”

McNally is closing in on four decades in the NFL. He began as an offensive line coach with the Cincinnati Bengals in 1980 and had stops around the league that included the Carolina Panthers, New York Giants, Buffalo Bills and then a two-year stint where he consulted with the Jets. In 2012 he re-joined the Bengals as a consultant.