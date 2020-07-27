New York Jets GM Joe Douglas on Jamal Adams trade: 'This was a deal that made sense for us'

In what might well be the defining moment of his tenure with the New York Jets as their general manager, Joe Douglas defended and defined this past weekend’s trade of Jamal Adams. Praising the trade of his star player as an opportunity to ultimately enhance his team’s rebuild, he also said that the Jets were ready to bring back Adams until the Seattle Seahawks came in with an impressive offer.

In a Monday afternoon conference call with the media, Douglas spoke about the opportunity presented in trading Adams, an All-Pro safety and the Jets only Pro Bowl selection in 2019. The deal, which sent Adams and a fourth round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft to the Seahawks for safety Bradley McDougald, a first round pick in 2021, a third round pick in 2021 and a first round pick in 2022, represented an impressive return on value for the Jets.

Douglas said that “ultimately this was a deal that made sense for us to make.”

“[McDougald] is a good football player, he’s a guy that can help us. We’re also excited about the premium draft selections that we’ll be receiving over the next two years,” Douglas said on the conference call.

“Along with a safety that that has been a consistent performer, he started 75 games, has 10 career interceptions. We’re excited about the opportunities this gives us.”

For Douglas, the trade ultimately gives Douglas the draft capital he craves in his efforts to build on last year’s 7-9 record.

Douglas was named Jets general manager last June, long after the NFL Draft was completed as well as the bulk of free agency. In a way, the trading of Adams and the net haul of draft picks will allow a clean slate for the rebuilding of a team that hasn’t made the playoffs since 2010.

The accrual of draft picks is important for Douglas, a former scout in the Baltimore Ravens personnel department. A disciple of Ravens general manager Ozzie Newsome, he has repeatedly talked about the Jets building their roster through the draft. He traded back twice in the 2020 NFL Draft to accrue more selections.

To that end, of the Jets last seven first round selections, one has been cut and the other six were traded. Unlike the other deals, Adams was far from an underwhelming player with the Jets. He was their biggest star on and off the field.

The Jets and Adams were ultimately at a divide over his contract as the safety entered the fourth year of his five-year rookie contract. Wanting a new deal, Adams in recent weeks lashed out at the team including ownership, management and head coach Adam Gase.

The Jets were ready to bring Adams back until Seattle sweetened the deal to get something done on Saturday.

“Look, I mean, we were ready for anything in terms of how this ultimately could play out. We were prepared for Jamal to come in, have a discussion with him and try to work out a resolution,” Douglas said.

“Obviously we received an offer that was too difficult to pass up and we decided to move forward on that decision.”