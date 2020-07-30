New York Jets training camp: Joe Flacco, Ryan Griffin & Avery Williamson placed on PUP list

There are no pads on yet for the New York Jets and the hitting has yet to begin, but there is plenty of news and notes on technically what is the third day of 2020 NFL Training Camp.

• Quarterback Joe Flacco placed on the Active/Physically Unable to Play list (PUP).

When the Jets signed Flacco in the off-season, they did so knowing he wouldn’t be available right away. When he spoke to the media back in May, the prevailing thought was that he would be available mid to late September. New York signed Flacco to a one-year, $1.5 million deal in May. He still should be the primary backup to Sam Darnold this season, albeit not in Week 1. David Fales moves up the depth chart (at least in the present) and is now No. 2 behind Darnold. He should remain there till at least the start of the season.

• Undrafted free agent defensive lineman Dominique Davis was waived with a failed physical designation.

He had been signed by the Jets out of Division II school UNC-Pembroke. According to the New York Daily News, he only had $650 in guaranteed money coming. He had been regarded as a late-round pick by some analysts and was signed when he did not go in the NFL Draft. The Jets could well be back in the market for some defensive line help given the lack of depth across their front three.

• Two more Jets players were put on the Active/PUP list.

Tight end Ryan Griffin is currently rehabbing from an ankle injury. The 30-year-old will battle for playing time with Chris Herndon but that depends on his health status as well. Herndon battled a hamstring injury and ended his season in injured reserve with a rib injury. Griffin was a bit of a revelation last year, his eighth season had 34 catches for 320 yards and a career-high five touchdowns.

Inside linebacker, Avery Williamson is rehabbing from an ACL injury. He was expected to be part of a position battle at the linebacker position. Patrick Onwuasor, Neville Hewitt, James Burgess, and Blake Cashman have the inside track. Williamson injured his knee in preseason last year. Last week, he told reporters he expects to be ready for the regular season, which is scheduled to open September 13 in Buffalo.

• Tight end Daniel Brown was placed on the Active/Non-football injury list.

With Herndon and Griffin expected to make the team, he was a long shot for the roster this season. In 2019, Brown played in all 16 games, starting five. He had signed a one-year contract extension back in February, 2020.