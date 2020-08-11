For New York Jets running back Le'Veon Bell, a disappointing 2019 gives way to an offseason of grinding

Le’Veon Bell clearly has a point to prove, the New York Jets running back using his social media channels to hammer home the point that last year was an anomaly and a thing of the past.

After signing a free agent deal last offseason with the Jets that made a big splash, Bell went out and had a 2019 that was disappointing by every definition. Given that the Jets made a steep investment in the four-time Pro Bowl running back to the tune of a four-year contract worth $52.5 million (including $35 million guaranteed), the output from Bell didn’t live up to the deal.

And while he played behind a terrible offensive line, a major reason for his inability to get any type of traction running the ball, Bell’s numbers still were far below his career norms. The lack of running lanes were a major reason why Bell didn’t put up numbers close to his normal career production.

But right or wrong, he was blamed for the disappointing output in his first year in New York.

He averaged 3.2 yards per carry with the Jets (4.2 yards per carry in his previous five seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers) as well as just 52.6 rushing yards per game (86.1 rushing yards per game in Pittsburgh).

A couple of weeks ago in an interview with Hot 97, Bell said he was coming into training camp this year in better shape and with a point to prove. Jets head coach Adam Gase co-signed this by praising Bell for being in tremendous shape.

Bell has posted videos of intense workouts on the field, boxing lessons and what appears to be a marathon session spent jumping rope. No word on if Tae Bo or Jazzercise is coming next to his Instagram.

But if the Jets can get Bell near his production in Pittsburgh his previous five seasons, then the offense will certainly benefit. The Jets had just 61 rushing first downs last season, worst in the NFL. They had the second-fewest first downs as an offense last year as well.

If they are to improve on last year’s 7-9 record, then the Jets will need a balanced offense.

The ability to run the ball better, especially behind an offensive line that was revamped this offseason, is key for the Jets putting up more points but also controlling the clock and keeping their defense off the field. Bell, with a point to prove and the proverbial chip on his shoulder, seems ready to do his part.