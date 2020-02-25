Jets Will Look to Get More Explosive On Offense in the NFL Draft

One major reason why the New York Jets struggled for much of 2019 on offense was bland playcalling that bordered on being cynical. This had little to do with the playbook but rather was the byproduct of an offense without weapons that lacked the ability to make plays.

Last season, the Jets had 42 plays of 20 or more yards, ranking them No. 25 in the league. Especially worrisome heading into the offseason is that they were second from the bottom with just four plays over 40 yards.

Addressing this issue will be a major focal point of April’s NFL Draft. The Jets could well lose Robby Anderson, the wide receiver who was second team on the team in receptions and receiving yards. An unrestricted free agent. Anderson’s price tag might be too steep for the Jets, who have pressing needs at offensive line and cornerback to also address.

Which places an emphasis in the draft for the Jets to add a playmaker to the unit. General manager Joe Douglas, speaking at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis on Tuesday, emphasized the need for the Jets to get more dynamic on offense.

“I think you saw in the two teams that competed in the Super Bowl this year, how many explosive players that they had on both sides of the ball,” Douglas told reporters. This is the general manager’s first draft with the Jets.

“Everyone is trying to get bigger, faster, smarter, tougher. We need explosive guys. We need explosive, dynamic playmakers.”

The Jets did recently add some depth at wide receiver. On Saturday, Josh Doctson was signed as a free agent. The former first round pick, taken No. 22 in the 2016 NFL Draft by Washington, adds a proven wide receiver to the mix.

While Doctson has underwhelmed a bit during his three years in the NFL, his numbers in 2018 (his last full season in the league) would have placed him third on the Jets in receiving yards.

In the draft, the Jets could potentially go after Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy or Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb with pick No. 11. There is also good talent available in the second round, including Penn State wide receiver K.J. Hamler.