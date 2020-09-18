New York Jets Safety Marcus Maye Was a Jamal Adams Caliber in Week 1. He'll Need to Do It Again in Week 2

Marcus Maye put up the kind of performance this past Sunday at the Buffalo Bills that showed why he was a natural replacement for the now departed Jamal Adams. In fact, it might be easy to forget Adams if Maye continues on this way, such was his dominance in the Jets season opener.

One of the lone bright spots in the Jets 27-17 loss at the Buffalo Bills, Maye had 10 tackles, two sacks, two tackles for a loss and a forced fumble. Even though it was just Week 1, it is easy to see how the Jets had confidence that Maye could slide into the role of box safety after such an outstanding performance against a very good offense.

It was an eye-opening performance for those around the league who didn’t know about Maye after being overshadowed the past two years by Adams.

“I was out there playing ball. Coach did a great job of calling the game, I was just out there playing,” Maye said on Thursday in his virtual press conference.

“Things were coming my way but obviously we didn’t get the win. So we have to find another way to come out this week and try to get a win.”

Given how incredible Adams was with the Jets, in particular last year, it was easy to see why and how Maye got overlooked. In 14 games, Adams had 75 tackles and 6.5 sacks. He was the Jets only All-Pro, a player who defensive coordinator Gregg Williams turned into a weapon and a destroyer.

Adams could be deployed in coverage or rushing the quarterback and he was equally as effective.

For Jets head coach Adam Gase, the display by Maye in Buffalo wasn’t a surprise. In fact, the Jets were able to trade Adams in large part because of the athleticism and talent that Maye brings to the backend.

“Yeah, I thought last week, talk about a guy that probably did about everything imaginable at the safety position from, you know, blitzing, coverage, coverage from in the box, you know, safety play, breaking up, almost picking a ball in the red zone, doing a great job of identifying what they were doing and anticipating it,” Gase said.

“Like you said, he did everything this last game, I don’t think there’s many guys that can do what he did this last week as far as the variety.”

Adams had 12 tackles and a sack in his debut for the Seahawks. The Jets traded Adams in late July after his situation regarding his desire for a new contract became untenable.

This Sunday, the task becomes even more challenging for the Jets and Maye. The San Francisco 49ers, the defending NFC champions, bring a unique challenge on offense.

Last year, 49ers tight end George Kittle had 85 catches for 1,053 yards and five touchdowns as he firmly established himself as one of the NFL’s top tight ends. He was named an All-Pro and voted to the Pro Bowl.

For Maye, level-headed and calm, the challenge going up against Kittle doesn’t change how he prepares for Sunday.

“The same way I approach every week. Hone in on my assignment, knows my keys. Know my job,” Maye said.

“Come out and play the game that I know; everything else will take care of itself.”

It sure did in Week 1.