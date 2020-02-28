NFL Combine: New York Jets among nine teams to meet with guard Kyle Murphy

There could be value for the New York Jets later in the NFL Draft along the offensive line. One of the prospects to keep an eye on at the NFL Combine is Kyle Murphy.

While the focus this time of the year is what the Jets will do with their first round pick at No. 11, the chance to add talent on Day 2 and Day 3 will be key to rebuilding their offensive line. Murphy could well be a prospect that fits into the team’s needs along the line.

From the University of Rhode Island, Murphy is prospect out of the FCS who impressed enough to earn a Combine invite. Part of the reason is his versatility and experience. Murphy has played and started at both tackle positions as well as at guard across 35 starts.

He projects as an interior lineman at the next level. At the NFL Combine this week, he measured in at a solid 316 pounds with a wingspan of 79 7/8 inches. He has been training in New Jersey at TEST Football Academy.

TEST is a facility that has trained the likes of Patrick Peterson, Joe Flacco and Duron Harmon among dozens of other players for their NFL Draft prep. They also the facility where current Jets safety Anthony Cioffi trains.

Murphy has had informal meetings so far with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Indianapolis Colts, Buffalo Bills, Minnesota Vikings, Seattle Seahawks, Cleveland Browns, Miami Dolphins, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets.

The meeting with the Jets went well.

“Basically just a little background first, then getting into schemes and then a quick overview of that, seeing how I understand it,” Murphy told SportsIllustrated.com. “Talked about versatility.”

“Like the other teams, we went through their schemes. We went through their base and their style.”

Born in Massachusetts and have played his college football in Rhode Island, Murphy would love to play for the New England Patriots. It is the team, after all, he grew up watching and following. He is quick to point out, however, that any team that drafts him will get a player who is fully committed to the team and improving as a player.

One of his hobbies, Murphy said, is watching film. In his down time, he watches NFL game tape of offensive linemen. Two to three times a week on his laptop, he will sit down for a couple of hours and watch NFL players he admires, such as Jason Kelce.

He’s still learning football and claims to be an eager student. Growing up, he played football at an early age then had to stop “because I got too big for the weight limit.” He picked up again as he got older and then got serious about it the final two years of high school.

“I actually grew up a big basketball player then came to reality that I really love the game of football,” Murphy said.