MMQB's Albert Breer: New York Jets could add a left tackle at No. 11 in the NFL Draft

So far, free agency for the New York Jets has been dominated by the offensive line. A total of five signings by general manager Joe Douglas have been made to address glaring holes and deficiencies.

And the national media is taking notice of the job done by Douglas in his first full offseason with the Jets. The job of revamping the line might not be done yet according to MMQB’s Albert Breer.

Coming into the offseason, the offensive line was priority No. 1, No. 2 and No. 3 for the Jets (perhaps fourth and fifth priority as well). Among one of the worst lines in the NFL last year, it appears very likely that not one starter from Week 1 of the 2019 season will be starting the season opener this year.

Four new players have been brought in by Douglas (tackle George Fant, center Connor McGovern, guard George Van Roten and guard Josh Andrews) as well as re-signing guard Alex Lewis (whom Douglas acquired in a trade last year with the Baltimore Ravens). They aren’t big names, Breer notes, but they are “considered smart, athletic and competitive.”

Breer, in writing on Monday, notes that the Jets still need to take an offensive tackle to complete the rebuilding. At No. 11 in April’s NFL Draft, the Jets might be able to add someone to anchor the line for the next decade.

It is considered a deep draft at offensive line and wide receiver, two of the most pressing needs for the Jets heading into the offseason.

“And I’d bet more help is coming in the draft, maybe with a long-term left tackle early in the first round,” Breer writes at MMQB.

“Regardless, the line Sam Darnold lines up behind in 2020 is going to look a lot different than the one that protected him last year, which, again, was pretty much the plan going back to when Douglas took the job last spring.”

The Jets at No. 11 could be in play for several offensive tackles. The most notable one that seems to be a possibility is Andrew Thomas out of Georgia. Two months ago, Thomas was considered the top offensive tackle in the draft and a likely top five pick.

He met with the Jets at the Combine last month.

After the NFL Combine, it appears that Mekhi Becton (Louisville) is the consensus top tackle in the draft. Iowa’s Tristan Wirfs, who also can play guard, is likely the second offensive lineman off the board.