New York Jets Miss the Playoffs (Again) According to MMQB

Kristian Dyer

Well, at least the New York Jets didn’t do worse in 2020.

The Jets are projected to come in third (again) in the AFC East in projections from Sports Illustrated’s MMQB. In these predictions, the Jets are set to repeat last year’s 7-9 record.

The projections for the Jets come from MMQB’s Connor Orr. In his assessment, he thinks the Jets could take a step forward. Quarterback Sam Darnold is in his third year in the league and second offseason in head coach Adam Gase’s offense. The Jets revamped the offensive line and had a very solid first NFL Draft under general manager Joe Douglas.

But, as is often the case, things don’t often go according to plan. And especially during an unusual offseason with none of the usual workouts or minicamps let alone preseason games, it won’t be easy for a revamped offense in particular to come together ahead of Week 1. The NFL calendar really isn’t helping matters.

“The offensive line fixes don’t take, and all the inner turmoil reportedly brewing around Gase boils over into a good old-fashioned New York media sideshow,” Orr wrote about his worst-case scenario. “While Gase has ownership’s confidence and is tied to new GM Joe Douglas, who recently signed a long-term extension, the ever-reactionary Jets get jumpy as the losses pile up.”

Welp.

According to the predictions from MMQB’s Orr, the New England Patriots take the AFC East with an 11-5 record. The Buffalo Bills (10-6) are second and take an AFC Wild Card slot for a second straight season. The Jets, of course, are in third place and the Miami Dolphins, at 6-10, are projected to round out the division.

The prediction of a 7-9 record is discouraging but certainly not doomsday for the Jets. This season’s schedule is tougher than a year ago when the Jets went 7-9, closing out the year 6-2 after a tough start to the schedule. This offseason, the Jets rebuilt their offensive line but also traded away their biggest star in All-Pro safety Jamal Adams.

At the end of the day, 2020 might really be more about 2021 for the Jets and setting things up for free agency. If that’s the case, then 7-9 isn’t really a bad situation until the Jets can go out and get some serious talent.

