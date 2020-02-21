New York Jets Take Andrew Thomas And A Playmaker In This Mock Draft

With the NFL Combine just days away, it is now time to get serious about the New York Jets and the NFL Draft.

No more putzing around about who the Jets will select with their eight picks this year. No more haphazardly attempting to justify a crazy pick. Or falling in love with a player way too early in the mock draft.

Terry Bradway, we’re looking at you…

OK, that still isn’t likely. There are still plenty of twists and turns in the upcoming mock drafts that will leave fans screaming at their screens. Or questioning the competency of this website.

Which is why the pick isn’t just made here but it is also explained. You might not agree with the selection, but at least you will understand why it is made.

The Jets enter this offseason with needs along the offensive line and will likely need at least one high draft pick to step in and be a starter. Also, they need a wide receiver, no matter what happens with free agent Robby Anderson.

The depth chart reveals that a cornerback and an edge rusher would also be welcome to the two-deep.

A look at all the Jets picks from the first two rounds of the draft:

Pick No. 11 -

Andrew Thomas (OT)

There is going to be a top tackle available for the Jets in the first round, especially in a draft that is teeming with draft-and-play starters along the offensive line. While the likes Iowa’s Tristan Wirfs are intriguing, the chance to get Thomas is huge for this team.

Who was in play here: Jedrick Wills (No. 2 to Washington) and Mekhi Becton (No. 10 to the Cleveland Browns) were already off the board in this mock draft. Thomas is ready to start come Day 1 and is a consensus top tackle. The aforementioned Wirfs is intriguing, but Thomas is just a bit more polished.

Why the pick: With a thick frame, Thomas is a franchise tackle for the Jets. The team hasn’t taken an offensive lineman in the first two rounds of the draft since 2010. Thomas is a technique tackle with good strength and hands as well as athleticism for his size. Instantly upgrades the offensive line. Wirfs was a thought here, but Thomas is a hair better.

Pick No. 48 –

K.J. Hamler (WR)

The Jets aren’t going to be able to keep Robby Anderson without overpaying. Hamler is a playmaker who rose to the occasion in big games at Penn State.

Who was in play here: Damon Arnette, the cornerback from Ohio State, was a thought here as was Mississippi State’s Cameron Dantzler, who has good length and instincts for a cornerback. But the need on offense to give quarterback Sam Darnold a weapon won out with the first pick from Day 3.

Why the pick: Hamler might be off the board at this point but he wasn’t in this mock draft. He’s fast and athletic. While a bit undersized, he runs a good route and plays bigger than his frame. He makes the Jets offense instantly more explosive.