Released by the New England Patriots, Mohamed Sanu Makes Sense for the New York Jets

Mohamed Sanu is available and the New York Jets should be ready to dance.

Sanu, a former product of South Brunswick High School and a star at wide receiver (and quarterback) at Rutgers, is now a free agent. On Wednesday evening, the New England Patriots released Sanu, who had been with the team since a trade last season. Sanu, a former thid round pick of the Atlanta Falcons, could help the Jets immediately. The 31-year old wide receiver completed his eighth season in the league in 2019.

The Jets have been going through a well-documented injury crisis at wide receiver. Denzel Mims (hamstring), had missed the entirety of training camp until finally making a return to the practice field on Wednesday. Breshad Perriman (knee) has missed the better part of a week with an injury and his return is uncertain. Lawrence Cager, an undrafted rookie free agent of Georgia, just suffered his own knee injury. Vyncint Smith (core) will be out for at least month more.

Oh, and Josh Doctson opted out of the year.

Sanu is a proven route runner who can line up in the slot or on the outside. Last year in New England, he was relatively productive with 59 catches for 520 yards and two touchdowns. He also brings some position versatility, having played the wildcat quarterback extensively in college at Rutgers.

The Jets already flirted with one former Rutgers star this offseason, cornerback Logan Ryan who just this week signed with the New York Giants. Given their need at wide receiver, the Jets shouldn’t let this one get away. Sanu wouldn’t just be a camp body. He is a proven wide receiver with athleticism. The fact that he is a local product doesn’t hurt either.

Sanu is just a season removed from a season in Atlanta where he had a career-high 838 receiving yards. His 66 catches that year was the second-most in his NFL career.