Mock drafts already have the New York Jets missing the playoffs and taking offense in the 2021 NFL Draft

The NFL Draft isn’t even a week over and already there are mock drafts up for 2021. The New York Jets, apparently, are set to be on the clock again.

It was a good first draft for Jets general manager Joe Douglas, who addressed the big priority issues coming into the draft of left tackle (Mekhi Becton), wide receiver (Denzel Mims), defensive end (Jabari Zuniga) and cornerback (Bryce Hall). That he traded back twice and was also able to add a safety, running back, guard and punter makes this an especially important draft for a rebuilding team. Depth was added here on both sides of the ball.

And, based off the way-too-early mock drafts for the 2021 NFL Draft, the Jets will still be rebuilding.

No mock draft has the Jets in a draft slot that would indicate a playoff position. In fact, most of the prominent mocks have the Jets in the top 10, meaning that the projection is that the team will likely have taken a step back record wise from their 7-9 finish in 2019 (good for pick No. 11 in the first round).

There is a trend here as all the mock drafts highlighted think the Jets will go offense (only one has a pick on defense). And much like this past draft, it is a tug of war between offensive tackle and wide receiver for who that first round pick will be.

SportsIllustrated.com: No. 6 Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama

“Five of the team’s corners are slated for unrestricted free agency in 2021. The son of a three-time Pro Bowl corner, Surtain II has excellent length, coverage and ball skills…”

CBSSports.com: No. 7 Devonta Smith, WR (Alabama)

“The Jets landed Denzel Mims in the 2020 draft but there's room on the depth chart for another big-play threat.”

Walter Camp Football: No. 7 Justyn Ross, WR (Clemson)

“Justyn Ross is a 6-4, 210-pound monster who catches everything. Alabama had no answer for him in the national championship.”

247Sports.com: No. 8 Walker Little, OT (Stanford)

“…the Jets just drafted an offensive tackle in Mekhi Becton, but general manager Joe Douglas comes from the Philadelphia Eagles where the philosophy is to use high picks on the offensive line annually. “

FoxSports.com: No. 16 Liam Eichenberg, OT (Notre Dame)

“The defense will remain a Top 10 unit, but what will Adam Gase’s offense look like? If Gase doesn’t get this team to the playoffs, young Sam Darnold will almost certainly have his 3rd coach.”