National mock drafts have the New York Jets picking early

One thing is clear from the way too early mock NFL Drafts: the national pundits think that the New York Jets aren’t making the playoffs.

The Jets, in their first NFL Draft under general manager Joe Douglas, put together a class of eight selections that has been universally praised by most analysts. The Jets addressed major needs along the offensive line, at wide receiver and edge rusher. In addition, they added quality depth on both sides of the ball.

And now it appears that most national mock drafts have the Jets back in the top 10 of the 2021 NFL Draft, there is consensus on this at least. What they end up doing in this draft is less clear.

But it is very apparent that the mock drafts don’t think the Jets improve on last year’s 7-9 record.

CBSSports.com – Shaun Wade (CB, Ohio State):

With the sixth pick, Josh Edwards has the Jets getting help for the secondary. Wade is a long cornerback with good reach and is combative at the line of scrimmage.

“Wade gives them some ability on the next level for the future,” Edwards wrote.

USA Today’s Draft Wire - Penei Sewell (OT, Oregon):

Quarterbacks go with top two picks in the draft. The Jets, picking No. 3 (yikes, that’s a bad season) take the best offensive tackle in college football. Sewell gives the Jets bookend talent on either end of their line, completing the rebuild of the unit.

WalterFootball.com – Patrick Surtain II (CB, Alabama):

Despite the Jets upgrading their secondary this past offseason in free agency (Pierre Desir) and the draft (Bryce Hall), there are still a lot of unknowns surrounding their cornerback group. Surtain, with great length and speed, is the pick here for the Jets at No. 8.

“Unless Bryce Hall becomes a terrific cornerback for the Jets, general manager Joe Douglas will be interested in using a first-round pick on a cornerback upgrade,” the site writes in their analysis of the pick.

Pro Football Focus – Ja’Marr Chase (WR, LSU):

The Jets used a second round pick on wide receiver Denzel Mims, who projects to be a major part of the offense this year and moving forward. But the need for Sam Darnold to get more weapons is not lost on PFF. The analytics site raves about Chase and makes him their first wide receiver taken next at No. 6.

“His 24 deep catches were eight more than the next closest receiver in the country,” writes Michael Renner.