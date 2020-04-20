NFL Draft profile: Syracuse edge rusher Alton Robinson a Day 3 sleeper

After the pressing need along the offensive line and at wide receiver, the New York Jets will need to emerge from this week’s NFL Draft with some sort of a solution at edge rusher. While this may not be a Day 1 or even a Day 2 priority, the need to generate something off the edge is very real.

And while this draft is very top heavy with edge rushers in the top 50 selections, that doesn’t mean that the Jets can’t find some talent in the later rounds. Syracuse defensive lineman Alton Robinson fell down the rankings after a subpar senior. That could lead to a match with New York.

“I think sometimes guys have a little bit of a ‘senioritis’”, said Syracuse radio play-by-play voice Matt Park in an exclusive chat with ‘Jets Country.’

“I also think he didn't sneak up on anybody after such a good junior year. Alton probably took the year a little safe, knowing that he was getting ready for professional football.”

The entire conversation with Matt Park can be heard here: https://soundcloud.com/seth-everett/matt-park-on-alton-robinson

THE LOWDOWN ON ALTON ROBINSON:

“I think he needs to add strength, certainly from what I gather in, in reading scouting reports and talking to people that are viewing him by NFL standards,” said Park, who has been the radio voice of the Orange since 2003.

“In college, his ability to bend around the edge, as they say, was his strong suit. In the pros, you need that and then some. So, he's going to have to bulk up.”

Robinson had a stellar junior season in 2018, amassing 10 sacks in anchoring a defense that lead the Orange to a 10-3 record and a bowl game. In 2019, Robinson struggled, limited to four sacks as the defense collectively struggled to a 5-7 record.

He also had some issues with the law that lead to his being at Syracuse. He originally signed with Texas A & M. Shortly after National Signing Day, Robinson was charged with second-degree felony robbery and eventually Texas A & M withdrew their scholarship offer. The charges were eventually dropped. He was close to signing with Oklahoma State but couldn’t because of the Big 12 Conduct Policy. Ultimately, he played at Syracuse.

“He was not somebody who ran toward the media spotlight or really gave a lot of himself,” Park said. “He was a very quiet guy, just one who let his work and his production speak for himself. I think he's a solid citizen. He did have a bit of an issue. There has been no indication here of anything really like that at all. He has the athleticism, but he's got to kind of round out his presentation.”

WHERE HE FITS ON THE JETS:

Robinson came up ninth on the Athlon Sports Defensive End rankings. That sounds like a very high ranking, but this is not considered to be a deep draft for a defensive lineman. Robinson is a project and if general manager Joe Douglas or head coach Adam Gase saw something in the tape on Robinson from his junior year when he was dominant, he could then be a solid Day 3 pick with upside.

The Jets have eight picks in seven rounds, and plenty of needs. The defensive line is one of them. The Jets reportedly flirted with the idea of Jadeveon Clowney, but that seems to have cooled off with the latest rumors having Clowney talking to the Tennessee Titans or possibly re-signing with the Seattle Seahawks. In this time of quarantine and no visits or workouts before this virtual draft, Robinson would have to impress the Jets over Skype or Zoom.

“They (college scouting reports) project him as a reserve, a pro bench guy that has a chance to grow into a starter,” said Park. “I think that's a fair assessment, to begin with. Any fan base is going to respect somebody that puts the effort in and, and show some productivity. I think you'll see that in Elton eventually.”

If Robinson can be the guy Syracuse saw in 2018, that just might be the case.

