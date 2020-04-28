NFL Draft Analysis: New York Jets second round pick Denzel Mims a potential playmaker

After taking a high-end left tackle on Day 1 of the NFL Draft, the New York Jets addressed other pressing issues on Day 2. The first priority was getting a playmaker, which they did in the second round.

The Jets not only added one of the best wide receivers in the draft in the second round, they were able to do so while trading back. Moving back 11 spaces to No. 59 now looks like a steal considering that the Jets still were able to select Denzel Mims.

The Baylor wide receiver, who had 66 catches for 1,020 yards and 12 touchdowns last year is a massive addition to the offense.

The Buzz: The selection of Mims, one of the four best wide receivers in the draft, was nearly overshadowed by the fact that general manager Joe Douglas was able to move back in the second round, add a third round pick and still get a player of this caliber.

It was a move that would make Sonny Weaver Jr. proud.

The Fit: Like first round pick Mekhi Becton, the Jets second pick of the draft is a Day 1 starter.

Mims is fluid and has a decent command of much of the route tree. He has good footwork, good hands and physically fights for the ball. He will need to work on getting past press-coverage and clever defensive backs but all the tools are there for him to excel.

The Jets came into the draft needing a wide receiver and to add some speed. In Mims, who ran a 4.38 in the 40 at the NFL Combine, the Jets landed someone who can be a true playmaker.

The Concern: There was a bit of open wonderment over Mims and drops leading up to the draft, but his vast production points to a player who catches the ball and makes plays.

He will need to become a more physical wide receiver, especially when going over the middle or contesting downfield balls. His breaks, at times, can be a bit stunted. But there are lots of tools to work with and he is a solid pick in the second round who has explosive attributes.

The Outlook: Forget for a moment that Douglas moved back in the draft. Had the Jets landed Mims with their original selection at No. 48, it still would have been a good selection.

That they pulled off the deal that they did only enhances the pick.

Mims, concerns about his drops aside, is a talented wide receiver who could well grow into a No. 1. He brings speed, sorely lacking on the roster since the loss of Anderson. He also is a potential home run hitter who can break plays.

The Jets offense a year ago, even with the speedy Anderson, was a bit pedestrian. Now with Mims, there is the chance to be more dynamic and flowing.