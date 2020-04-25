NFL Draft: New York Jets add a steal pick in Bryce Hall and a quality punter in Braden Mann

In the later rounds of an NFL Draft, the goal for any team is to find a player that dropped because of a reason that can be rectified and then play like they should have been drafted higher. The New York Jets selection of Virginia cornerback Bryce Hall in the fifth round could be exactly the player in that description.

Round 5, Pick 158

Prospect: Bryce Hall

College: Virginia Position: Cornerback

The Fit: Before ankle injury cut his senior season in half, Hall was a pre-season All-American. His scouting report was stellar: intelligence, ball skills, athleticism, and size. He was considered a team leader in and out of the locker room. According to Pro Football Focus, Hall entered his senior season as the nation’s highest-graded cornerback with an overall grade of 91.2. Then, he got hurt in a game in Miami and is still recovering from surgery. He told reporters that he plans to be 100% by training camp. With the current COVID-19 pandemic, that might take a little longer to start, so Hall could heal even more.

What to Like: The Ourlads draft guide (a tremendous resouece) ranked Hall higher than Damon Arnette, who went in the first round to the Las Vegas Raiders. Many mock drafts had Hall as a great talent with only the injury as a question mark. Hall isn’t the first athlete to ever suffer such a severe injury as former tight end Delanie Walker suffered a similar injury in 2018 and came back the next season. He has size, length and good speed. He is a quality cover cornerback.

What Not to Like: He isn’t the type to step in and start right away, so he’s not the square peg into the square hole. Still, Douglas found a player who can make a full recovery and if that happens, then Jets general manager got a second-rounder in the fifth round. 20/20 hindsight will always make fans wonder where he would be in the NFL had he come out as a junior. The Jets hope the Hall can bounce back, get healthy, and become a starting caliber cornerback.

Round 6, Pick 191

Prospect: Braden Mann

College: Texas A & M Position: Punter

The Fit: In free agency, the Jets met with punter Sam Martin, who wound up signing with the Denver Broncos. Mann was ranked in the top five nationally with 47.1 yards per punt in 2019. He was second-team Associated Press All-American and first-team All-SEC honors. He won the Ray Guy Award as the nation’s top punter.

What to Like: In a few mock drafts, the draft pundits had Mann ranked as high a fifth round pick. Even with the pressure to perform in his first draft with the Jets, Douglas couldn’t pass up an opportunity to grab Hall in the fifth round and then capitalize on Mann being there a round later. In college, he also handled kickoffs, hitting 66% for touchbacks, so versatility could be a feather in his proverbial cap.

What Not to Like: Punters either have it or they don’t. It's worth noting that in two big games he struggled against both Georgia and LSU.