NFL Draft analysis: How playmaker Denzel Mims fits on the New York Jets

THE SKINNY

After taking Mekhi Becton in the first round, the New York Jets started Day 2 of the 2020 NFL Draft looking for a wide receiver. There were many starter-level wideouts in the second round and the Jets, sitting at No. 48, looked poised to add a wide receiver or an edge rusher.

Then, general manager Joe Douglas kicked conventional wisdom to the curb.

The Jets traded their second-round pick to Seattle for the for the Seattle Seahawks No. 59 (second round) and No. 101 (third round) selections. Then, the Jets selected Baylor wide receiver Denzel Mims, a speedy receiver who can be an instant starter.

THE FIT:

The Jets needed a speedy receiver to make up for the loss of Robby Anderson. Mims has an above-average combination of size and speed. At the combine, he demonstrated a 38.5-inch vertical jump, making him an ideal target in the Red Zone. He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.38 seconds. These are wow numbers for athleticism.

Wow.

Mims had a strong senior season at Baylor amassing 66 catches, 1,020 receiving yards, 15.5 yards per catch, 12 receiving TDs in 14 starts. Those numbers lead to first-team all-conference honors. In pre-draft predictions, Mims was targeted as a high second-round pick. His being available at No. 59 was a find for the Jets.

WHAT’S TO LIKE ABOUT THE PICK:

The Jets needed a wideout and it was no secret. Breshad Perriman’s free-agent signing after Robby Anderson departed for Carolina did not deter the Jets from targeting a receiver in the draft. It was clear that wide receiver was a deep position this year and Douglas rolled the dice that a receiver to his liking would be available at No. 59. That’s ingenuity and some moxie because the Jets are able to plug more holes with three picks in the third round as opposed to the two the Jets had heading into Day 2 of the draft.

WHAT’S NOT TO LIKE AOBUT THE PICK:

The Jets trading down put them in a position to draft Mims, but they wound up losing a chance to draft certain players who would have been available had the Jets not traded the No. 48 selection. The Jets missed out on Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa and cornerbacks Trevon Diggs and Jaylon Johnson, both of whom were scouted highly by New York. Six wide receivers were taken before Mims at No. 59. The Jets have many needs and Douglas put quantity as more of a priority than quality. Mims can easily prove that wrong.

So far, however, it looks like a good trade for the Jets.